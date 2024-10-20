Conservation Biology quiz Flashcards
Back
Conservation Biology quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- What is conservation biology?Conservation biology is the effort to preserve Earth's species, habitats, and ecosystems to maintain biodiversity.
- What does biodiversity include?Biodiversity includes variation within species, the number of species, and ecosystem variety.
- Why are coral reefs considered diverse ecosystems?Coral reefs are rich in species diversity, making them some of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet.
- What percentage of Earth's species are estimated to live in tropical rainforests?About 50% of Earth's species are estimated to live in tropical rainforests.
- What is genetic diversity?Genetic diversity refers to the total genetic information contained within individuals of a species.
- What are endemic species?Endemic species are species that are unique to a specific geographic location and are not found anywhere else.
- What is the purpose of genetic barcoding?Genetic barcoding uses genetic markers to determine if an organism belongs to a particular species.
- Why is genetic diversity important for species survival?Genetic diversity is crucial for species survival as it helps populations adapt to changing environments and resist diseases.
- What is ecosystem diversity?Ecosystem diversity includes variation in ecosystems across the planet and within regions.
- What are ecosystem services?Ecosystem services are the benefits humans obtain from ecosystems, such as clean water, air, and pollination.
- What are biodiversity hotspots?Biodiversity hotspots are biogeographic regions rich in biodiversity but threatened with destruction.
- What is the impact of habitat fragmentation?Habitat fragmentation reduces habitat quality and forces populations into smaller, isolated pockets, increasing extinction risk.
- What is the effect of pollution on ecosystems?Pollution introduces contaminants that can surpass the critical load of nutrients, damaging ecosystems and causing biological magnification.
- What is the relationship between climate change and biodiversity?Climate change, driven by increased greenhouse gases, leads to global warming, which threatens global biodiversity.
- What is the extinction vortex?The extinction vortex is a downward spiral where small populations become increasingly vulnerable to extinction due to inbreeding and genetic drift.