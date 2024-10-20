Conservation Biology quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is conservation biology? Conservation biology is the effort to preserve Earth's species, habitats, and ecosystems to maintain biodiversity.

What does biodiversity include? Biodiversity includes variation within species, the number of species, and ecosystem variety.

Why are coral reefs considered diverse ecosystems? Coral reefs are rich in species diversity, making them some of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet.

What percentage of Earth's species are estimated to live in tropical rainforests? About 50% of Earth's species are estimated to live in tropical rainforests.

What is genetic diversity? Genetic diversity refers to the total genetic information contained within individuals of a species.

What are endemic species? Endemic species are species that are unique to a specific geographic location and are not found anywhere else.

What is the purpose of genetic barcoding? Genetic barcoding uses genetic markers to determine if an organism belongs to a particular species.

Why is genetic diversity important for species survival? Genetic diversity is crucial for species survival as it helps populations adapt to changing environments and resist diseases.

What is ecosystem diversity? Ecosystem diversity includes variation in ecosystems across the planet and within regions.

What are ecosystem services? Ecosystem services are the benefits humans obtain from ecosystems, such as clean water, air, and pollination.

What are biodiversity hotspots? Biodiversity hotspots are biogeographic regions rich in biodiversity but threatened with destruction.

What is the impact of habitat fragmentation? Habitat fragmentation reduces habitat quality and forces populations into smaller, isolated pockets, increasing extinction risk.

What is the effect of pollution on ecosystems? Pollution introduces contaminants that can surpass the critical load of nutrients, damaging ecosystems and causing biological magnification.

What is the relationship between climate change and biodiversity? Climate change, driven by increased greenhouse gases, leads to global warming, which threatens global biodiversity.