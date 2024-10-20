Dideoxy Sequencing exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Dideoxy sequencing A DNA sequencing method that uses dideoxynucleotides (ddNTPs) as chain terminators.

Who discovered dideoxy sequencing? Frederick Sanger in 1977.

ddNTPs Dideoxynucleotides used as chain terminators in dideoxy sequencing.

What is another name for dideoxy sequencing? Sanger sequencing.

Template DNA The unknown DNA sequence that is to be determined in dideoxy sequencing.

What enzyme is essential for dideoxy sequencing? DNA polymerase.

DNA primers Short DNA sequences that anneal to the template strand to initiate DNA synthesis.

What are the four normal deoxyribonucleotides used in dideoxy sequencing? dATP, dTTP, dGTP, and dCTP.

Chain termination PCR A PCR reaction that includes ddNTPs to terminate DNA synthesis at specific nucleotides.

How many separate reactions are set up in chain termination PCR? Four separate reactions, each with a different ddNTP.

Gel electrophoresis A technique used to separate DNA fragments by size.

What is the purpose of gel electrophoresis in dideoxy sequencing? To separate DNA fragments by size to determine the DNA sequence.

Chromatogram A plot generated by a computer to reveal the DNA sequence.

How is the DNA sequence read from a gel? From bottom to top, across all lanes, to reveal the complementary DNA sequence from 5' to 3'.

Complementary base pairing rules A pairs with T, and G pairs with C.

What is the role of ddNTPs in chain termination PCR? To terminate DNA synthesis at specific nucleotides.

PCR products DNA fragments generated during chain termination PCR.

What does the shortest fragment in gel electrophoresis represent? The fragment closest to the 5' end of the PCR product.

Mystery DNA The unknown DNA sequence being determined in dideoxy sequencing.

How are the PCR products analyzed to determine the DNA sequence? By arranging them based on size and reading the gel from bottom to top.

What is the final step in dideoxy sequencing? Determining the DNA sequence from the gel or chromatogram.

What does a chromatogram reveal? The DNA sequence.

What is the significance of the 3' hydrogen group in ddNTPs? It terminates DNA synthesis.

How many DNA primers are needed in dideoxy sequencing? Two DNA primers.

What is the purpose of separating reactions into different test tubes in chain termination PCR? To use different ddNTPs in each reaction.

What does the band at the bottom of the gel represent? The first nucleotide in the sequence.

What is the complementary sequence of a DNA strand with the sequence 5'-ATCG-3'? 3'-TAGC-5'.

What is the role of DNA polymerase in dideoxy sequencing? To synthesize DNA by adding nucleotides to the growing strand.