Dideoxy Sequencing exam Flashcards

Dideoxy Sequencing exam
Dideoxy Sequencing exam
- Dideoxy sequencingA DNA sequencing method that uses dideoxynucleotides (ddNTPs) as chain terminators.
- Who discovered dideoxy sequencing?Frederick Sanger in 1977.
- ddNTPsDideoxynucleotides used as chain terminators in dideoxy sequencing.
- What is another name for dideoxy sequencing?Sanger sequencing.
- Template DNAThe unknown DNA sequence that is to be determined in dideoxy sequencing.
- What enzyme is essential for dideoxy sequencing?DNA polymerase.
- DNA primersShort DNA sequences that anneal to the template strand to initiate DNA synthesis.
- What are the four normal deoxyribonucleotides used in dideoxy sequencing?dATP, dTTP, dGTP, and dCTP.
- Chain termination PCRA PCR reaction that includes ddNTPs to terminate DNA synthesis at specific nucleotides.
- How many separate reactions are set up in chain termination PCR?Four separate reactions, each with a different ddNTP.
- Gel electrophoresisA technique used to separate DNA fragments by size.
- What is the purpose of gel electrophoresis in dideoxy sequencing?To separate DNA fragments by size to determine the DNA sequence.
- ChromatogramA plot generated by a computer to reveal the DNA sequence.
- How is the DNA sequence read from a gel?From bottom to top, across all lanes, to reveal the complementary DNA sequence from 5' to 3'.
- Complementary base pairing rulesA pairs with T, and G pairs with C.
- What is the role of ddNTPs in chain termination PCR?To terminate DNA synthesis at specific nucleotides.
- PCR productsDNA fragments generated during chain termination PCR.
- What does the shortest fragment in gel electrophoresis represent?The fragment closest to the 5' end of the PCR product.
- Mystery DNAThe unknown DNA sequence being determined in dideoxy sequencing.
- How are the PCR products analyzed to determine the DNA sequence?By arranging them based on size and reading the gel from bottom to top.
- What is the final step in dideoxy sequencing?Determining the DNA sequence from the gel or chromatogram.
- What does a chromatogram reveal?The DNA sequence.
- What is the significance of the 3' hydrogen group in ddNTPs?It terminates DNA synthesis.
- How many DNA primers are needed in dideoxy sequencing?Two DNA primers.
- What is the purpose of separating reactions into different test tubes in chain termination PCR?To use different ddNTPs in each reaction.
- What does the band at the bottom of the gel represent?The first nucleotide in the sequence.
- What is the complementary sequence of a DNA strand with the sequence 5'-ATCG-3'?3'-TAGC-5'.
- What is the role of DNA polymerase in dideoxy sequencing?To synthesize DNA by adding nucleotides to the growing strand.
- What is the main purpose of dideoxy sequencing?To determine the sequence of an unknown DNA template.