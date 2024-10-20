Dideoxy Sequencing quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the first component needed in a dideoxy sequencing reaction? The first component needed is the unknown template DNA of interest.

What enzyme is essential for DNA replication in dideoxy sequencing? DNA polymerase is essential for DNA replication in dideoxy sequencing.

What role do DNA primers play in dideoxy sequencing? DNA primers anneal to the template strand to initiate DNA synthesis.

Which four normal deoxyribonucleotides are required in dideoxy sequencing? The four normal deoxyribonucleotides required are DATP, DTTP, DGTP, and DCTP.

What is the function of dideoxyribonucleotides (ddNTPs) in dideoxy sequencing? Dideoxyribonucleotides (ddNTPs) terminate DNA synthesis by incorporating a 3' hydrogen group.

How many separate reactions are set up in the first step of chain termination PCR? Four separate reactions are set up, each containing a different ddNTP.

What is the purpose of gel electrophoresis in dideoxy sequencing? Gel electrophoresis separates DNA fragments by size to determine the DNA sequence.

How is the DNA sequence read from a gel in dideoxy sequencing? The DNA sequence is read from bottom to top across all lanes to reveal the complementary sequence from 5' to 3'.

What is the complementary base pairing rule used to determine the mystery DNA sequence? T pairs with A, G pairs with C, A pairs with T, and C pairs with G.

What is the alternative method to manually analyzing the gel in dideoxy sequencing? The alternative method is using a computer to generate a chromatogram.

What is the relationship between the number of genes and genome size in prokaryotes? In prokaryotes, the number of genes and genome size have a linear relationship.

What is lateral gene transfer and how does it occur? Lateral gene transfer is the transfer of genes between organisms through methods other than reproduction, such as transformation.

What is synteny and why is it important in evolutionary biology? Synteny refers to conserved arrangements of DNA in related genomes, useful for determining evolutionary relationships.

What is exon shuffling and how does it affect proteins? Exon shuffling rearranges exons within a gene, potentially leading to novel proteins or new functions for existing proteins.