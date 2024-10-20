Dideoxy Sequencing quiz Flashcards
Dideoxy Sequencing quiz
- What is the first component needed in a dideoxy sequencing reaction?The first component needed is the unknown template DNA of interest.
- What enzyme is essential for DNA replication in dideoxy sequencing?DNA polymerase is essential for DNA replication in dideoxy sequencing.
- What role do DNA primers play in dideoxy sequencing?DNA primers anneal to the template strand to initiate DNA synthesis.
- Which four normal deoxyribonucleotides are required in dideoxy sequencing?The four normal deoxyribonucleotides required are DATP, DTTP, DGTP, and DCTP.
- What is the function of dideoxyribonucleotides (ddNTPs) in dideoxy sequencing?Dideoxyribonucleotides (ddNTPs) terminate DNA synthesis by incorporating a 3' hydrogen group.
- How many separate reactions are set up in the first step of chain termination PCR?Four separate reactions are set up, each containing a different ddNTP.
- What is the purpose of gel electrophoresis in dideoxy sequencing?Gel electrophoresis separates DNA fragments by size to determine the DNA sequence.
- How is the DNA sequence read from a gel in dideoxy sequencing?The DNA sequence is read from bottom to top across all lanes to reveal the complementary sequence from 5' to 3'.
- What is the complementary base pairing rule used to determine the mystery DNA sequence?T pairs with A, G pairs with C, A pairs with T, and C pairs with G.
- What is the alternative method to manually analyzing the gel in dideoxy sequencing?The alternative method is using a computer to generate a chromatogram.
- What is the relationship between the number of genes and genome size in prokaryotes?In prokaryotes, the number of genes and genome size have a linear relationship.
- What is lateral gene transfer and how does it occur?Lateral gene transfer is the transfer of genes between organisms through methods other than reproduction, such as transformation.
- What is synteny and why is it important in evolutionary biology?Synteny refers to conserved arrangements of DNA in related genomes, useful for determining evolutionary relationships.
- What is exon shuffling and how does it affect proteins?Exon shuffling rearranges exons within a gene, potentially leading to novel proteins or new functions for existing proteins.
- What is the significance of most mutations in the context of evolution?Most mutations are not beneficial, but rare beneficial mutations can increase an organism's fitness.