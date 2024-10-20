Digestion definitions Flashcards
Digestion definitions
- DigestionThe process by which food is broken down into smaller components, both mechanically and chemically, to allow for the absorption of nutrients and the elimination of waste.
- NutrientsEssential compounds organisms need for growth, energy, and cellular functions, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and fatty acids, which must be obtained from the diet as they cannot be synthesized.
- CarbohydratesOrganic compounds composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, serving as a primary energy source and structural component in cells, broken down into simple sugars during digestion.
- ProteinsMolecules composed of amino acids that perform a vast array of functions within organisms, including catalyzing metabolic reactions, DNA replication, responding to stimuli, and transporting molecules.
- Essential NutrientsNutrients that organisms cannot synthesize and must obtain from their diet, including certain amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids, essential for normal body functions and health.
- Amino AcidsOrganic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins, each containing an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain. Essential types must be obtained through diet.
- VitaminsOrganic compounds required in small amounts for various bodily functions, often serving as coenzymes essential for enzyme activity and metabolic processes.
- ElectrolytesMineral ions crucial for maintaining osmotic balance, conducting nerve signals, and muscle function in the body.
- Omega 3Essential fatty acids with a double bond at the third carbon from the end of the carbon chain, crucial for brain function, inflammation regulation, and must be obtained through diet.
- Omega 6A type of essential fatty acid with a double bond at the sixth carbon from the end of the carbon chain, commonly found in animal fats and linked to dietary balance issues.
- AbsorptionThe process by which nutrients from digested food are taken up by the cells lining the small intestine and then transported into the bloodstream for use by the body.
- Small IntestineA long, coiled tube where most digestion and nutrient absorption occur, featuring villi and microvilli to maximize surface area for efficient nutrient uptake.