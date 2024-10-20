DNA Fingerprinting definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

DNA Fingerprinting A technique using unique genetic markers to identify individuals by analyzing variations in their DNA sequences, often used in forensic science and paternity testing.

Genetic Markers Sequences of DNA with known locations that vary between individuals, used to identify genetic differences.

Genome The complete set of an organism's DNA, including all of its genes and non-coding sequences, which contains the instructions for growth, development, and functioning.

Polymorphisms Variations in DNA sequences among individuals, often used as genetic markers for identification, such as single nucleotide differences (SNPs).

Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Variations in a single DNA nucleotide that occur at specific positions in the genome, differing between individuals and used as genetic markers for identification.

Alleles Variants of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome, influencing specific traits.

Base Pair A pair of complementary nitrogenous bases in a DNA molecule, held together by hydrogen bonds, forming the rungs of the DNA double helix.

Short Tandem Repeats Repeating DNA sequences of 2-6 base pairs used in genetic profiling to distinguish individuals based on the number of repeat units.