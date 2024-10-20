DNA Fingerprinting definitions Flashcards
DNA Fingerprinting definitions
- DNA FingerprintingA technique using unique genetic markers to identify individuals by analyzing variations in their DNA sequences, often used in forensic science and paternity testing.
- Genetic MarkersSequences of DNA with known locations that vary between individuals, used to identify genetic differences.
- GenomeThe complete set of an organism's DNA, including all of its genes and non-coding sequences, which contains the instructions for growth, development, and functioning.
- PolymorphismsVariations in DNA sequences among individuals, often used as genetic markers for identification, such as single nucleotide differences (SNPs).
- Single Nucleotide PolymorphismsVariations in a single DNA nucleotide that occur at specific positions in the genome, differing between individuals and used as genetic markers for identification.
- SnpsGenetic markers differing by a single nucleotide in DNA sequences between individuals, used for identification in DNA fingerprinting.
- AllelesVariants of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome, influencing specific traits.
- Base PairA pair of complementary nitrogenous bases in a DNA molecule, held together by hydrogen bonds, forming the rungs of the DNA double helix.
- Short Tandem RepeatsRepeating DNA sequences of 2-6 base pairs used in genetic profiling to distinguish individuals based on the number of repeat units.
- Gel ElectrophoresisA technique to separate DNA fragments by size using an electric field applied to a gel matrix, allowing for the analysis of genetic markers.