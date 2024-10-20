Ecdysozoans definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Ecdysozoans definitions
  • Ecdysozoans
    Protostomes that grow by periodically shedding their tough outer cuticle, which can form an exoskeleton; includes arthropods and nematodes.
  • Arthropods
    Organisms with segmented bodies, exoskeletons made of chitin, and jointed appendages. They grow by molting their exoskeleton and have diverse forms due to variations in Hox genes.
  • Chitin
    A tough, flexible polysaccharide forming the primary component of arthropod exoskeletons and fungal cell walls, providing structural support and protection.
  • Calcium Carbonate
    A compound that reinforces crustacean exoskeletons, providing structural strength and protection.
  • Tagmata
    Body segments in arthropods specialized for different functions, such as the head, thorax, and abdomen in insects.
  • Hox Genes
    Genes that regulate the development and differentiation of body segments, enabling diverse anatomical structures like wings, legs, and antennae in organisms, crucial for evolutionary adaptability.
  • Hemolymph
    A fluid in arthropods' main body cavity that functions like blood, directly bathing organs for gas exchange in their open circulatory system.
  • Myriapods
    Invertebrate arthropods with elongated, segmented bodies and numerous legs, including centipedes and millipedes, known for their many-legged appearance and diverse species.
  • Crustaceans
    Aquatic and terrestrial arthropods with 19 appendages, 2 pairs of antennae, and a body divided into a cephalothorax and abdomen, often with a calcium carbonate-reinforced exoskeleton.
  • Carapace
    A hard, protective exoskeleton covering the cephalothorax of crustaceans, providing armor-like defense and requiring shedding for growth.
  • Hexapods
    Hexapods are a diverse group of arthropods characterized by three pairs of legs, three body segments (head, thorax, abdomen), and often compound eyes. They include insects and are highly successful in various environments.