Ecdysozoans definitions Flashcards

Ecdysozoans Protostomes that grow by periodically shedding their tough outer cuticle, which can form an exoskeleton; includes arthropods and nematodes.

Arthropods Organisms with segmented bodies, exoskeletons made of chitin, and jointed appendages. They grow by molting their exoskeleton and have diverse forms due to variations in Hox genes.

Chitin A tough, flexible polysaccharide forming the primary component of arthropod exoskeletons and fungal cell walls, providing structural support and protection.

Calcium Carbonate A compound that reinforces crustacean exoskeletons, providing structural strength and protection.

Tagmata Body segments in arthropods specialized for different functions, such as the head, thorax, and abdomen in insects.

Hox Genes Genes that regulate the development and differentiation of body segments, enabling diverse anatomical structures like wings, legs, and antennae in organisms, crucial for evolutionary adaptability.

Hemolymph A fluid in arthropods' main body cavity that functions like blood, directly bathing organs for gas exchange in their open circulatory system.

Myriapods Invertebrate arthropods with elongated, segmented bodies and numerous legs, including centipedes and millipedes, known for their many-legged appearance and diverse species.

Crustaceans Aquatic and terrestrial arthropods with 19 appendages, 2 pairs of antennae, and a body divided into a cephalothorax and abdomen, often with a calcium carbonate-reinforced exoskeleton.

Carapace A hard, protective exoskeleton covering the cephalothorax of crustaceans, providing armor-like defense and requiring shedding for growth.