Ecdysozoans exam Flashcards

  • Ecdysozoans
    Protostomes that grow by shedding their cuticle.
  • What is the main characteristic of arthropods?
    Segmented bodies, exoskeletons made of chitin, and jointed appendages.
  • Cuticle
    A tough external coating that ecdysozoans shed to grow.
  • What are myriapods?
    Invertebrates like millipedes and centipedes with many legs.
  • Cephalothorax
    A body segment in crustaceans where the head and thorax are fused.
  • What is the main body cavity of arthropods called?
    Hemocoel, filled with hemolymph.
  • Hox genes
    Genes that control the development of body segments in animals.
  • What is the function of compound eyes in hexapods?
    To detect movement and changes in light and dark.
  • Chelicerata
    A group of arthropods with claw-like feeding appendages and simple eyes.
  • What are pedipalps?
    Special appendages in arachnids used for reproduction.
  • Tagmata
    Body segments in arthropods, such as head, thorax, and abdomen.
  • What is the difference between complete and incomplete metamorphosis?
    Complete metamorphosis involves a larva stage that looks different from the adult, while incomplete metamorphosis involves nymphs that resemble adults.
  • Hemolymph
    The fluid in the hemocoel of arthropods, similar to blood.
  • What are the main groups of ecdysozoans?
    Arthropods, myriapods, crustaceans, and hexapods.
  • Exoskeleton
    A hardened cuticle that provides support and protection to arthropods.
  • What is the role of spiracles in hexapods?
    Openings in the cuticle that allow for gas exchange.
  • Crustaceans
    Aquatic and terrestrial arthropods with a cephalothorax and abdomen.
  • What is the significance of C. elegans in scientific research?
    A well-studied nematode used extensively in laboratory experiments.
  • Hexapods
    The most diverse group of arthropods, commonly known as insects.
  • What is the main difference between hexapods and crustaceans?
    Hexapods have three pairs of legs and compound eyes, while crustaceans have 19 appendages and two pairs of antennae.
  • Arachnids
    A subgroup of chelicerata with two tagmata and four pairs of walking legs.
  • What is the function of the carapace in crustaceans?
    A hard exoskeleton piece that covers and protects the cephalothorax.
  • Nematodes
    Unsegmented worms with a cuticle that they shed periodically to grow.
  • What are the two types of metamorphosis in hexapods?
    Complete metamorphosis and incomplete metamorphosis.
  • Myriapods
    Arthropods with many legs, including millipedes and centipedes.
  • What is the main characteristic of chelicerata?
    Claw-like feeding appendages and lack of antennae.
  • Metamorphosis
    A developmental process in hexapods involving significant changes in form.
  • What is the role of Hox genes in arthropods?
    They allow for a variety of body forms and functions, contributing to the success of arthropods.
  • Hexapods' circulatory system
    An open circulatory system with spiracles for gas exchange.