Ecdysozoans exam Flashcards

Ecdysozoans Protostomes that grow by shedding their cuticle.

What is the main characteristic of arthropods? Segmented bodies, exoskeletons made of chitin, and jointed appendages.

Cuticle A tough external coating that ecdysozoans shed to grow.

What are myriapods? Invertebrates like millipedes and centipedes with many legs.

Cephalothorax A body segment in crustaceans where the head and thorax are fused.

What is the main body cavity of arthropods called? Hemocoel, filled with hemolymph.

Hox genes Genes that control the development of body segments in animals.

What is the function of compound eyes in hexapods? To detect movement and changes in light and dark.

Chelicerata A group of arthropods with claw-like feeding appendages and simple eyes.

What are pedipalps? Special appendages in arachnids used for reproduction.

Tagmata Body segments in arthropods, such as head, thorax, and abdomen.

What is the difference between complete and incomplete metamorphosis? Complete metamorphosis involves a larva stage that looks different from the adult, while incomplete metamorphosis involves nymphs that resemble adults.

Hemolymph The fluid in the hemocoel of arthropods, similar to blood.

What are the main groups of ecdysozoans? Arthropods, myriapods, crustaceans, and hexapods.

Exoskeleton A hardened cuticle that provides support and protection to arthropods.

What is the role of spiracles in hexapods? Openings in the cuticle that allow for gas exchange.

Crustaceans Aquatic and terrestrial arthropods with a cephalothorax and abdomen.

What is the significance of C. elegans in scientific research? A well-studied nematode used extensively in laboratory experiments.

Hexapods The most diverse group of arthropods, commonly known as insects.

What is the main difference between hexapods and crustaceans? Hexapods have three pairs of legs and compound eyes, while crustaceans have 19 appendages and two pairs of antennae.

Arachnids A subgroup of chelicerata with two tagmata and four pairs of walking legs.

What is the function of the carapace in crustaceans? A hard exoskeleton piece that covers and protects the cephalothorax.

Nematodes Unsegmented worms with a cuticle that they shed periodically to grow.

What are the two types of metamorphosis in hexapods? Complete metamorphosis and incomplete metamorphosis.

Myriapods Arthropods with many legs, including millipedes and centipedes.

What is the main characteristic of chelicerata? Claw-like feeding appendages and lack of antennae.

Metamorphosis A developmental process in hexapods involving significant changes in form.

What is the role of Hox genes in arthropods? They allow for a variety of body forms and functions, contributing to the success of arthropods.