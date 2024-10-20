Ecdysozoans exam Flashcards
Ecdysozoans exam
- EcdysozoansProtostomes that grow by shedding their cuticle.
- What is the main characteristic of arthropods?Segmented bodies, exoskeletons made of chitin, and jointed appendages.
- CuticleA tough external coating that ecdysozoans shed to grow.
- What are myriapods?Invertebrates like millipedes and centipedes with many legs.
- CephalothoraxA body segment in crustaceans where the head and thorax are fused.
- What is the main body cavity of arthropods called?Hemocoel, filled with hemolymph.
- Hox genesGenes that control the development of body segments in animals.
- What is the function of compound eyes in hexapods?To detect movement and changes in light and dark.
- ChelicerataA group of arthropods with claw-like feeding appendages and simple eyes.
- What are pedipalps?Special appendages in arachnids used for reproduction.
- TagmataBody segments in arthropods, such as head, thorax, and abdomen.
- What is the difference between complete and incomplete metamorphosis?Complete metamorphosis involves a larva stage that looks different from the adult, while incomplete metamorphosis involves nymphs that resemble adults.
- HemolymphThe fluid in the hemocoel of arthropods, similar to blood.
- What are the main groups of ecdysozoans?Arthropods, myriapods, crustaceans, and hexapods.
- ExoskeletonA hardened cuticle that provides support and protection to arthropods.
- What is the role of spiracles in hexapods?Openings in the cuticle that allow for gas exchange.
- CrustaceansAquatic and terrestrial arthropods with a cephalothorax and abdomen.
- What is the significance of C. elegans in scientific research?A well-studied nematode used extensively in laboratory experiments.
- HexapodsThe most diverse group of arthropods, commonly known as insects.
- What is the main difference between hexapods and crustaceans?Hexapods have three pairs of legs and compound eyes, while crustaceans have 19 appendages and two pairs of antennae.
- ArachnidsA subgroup of chelicerata with two tagmata and four pairs of walking legs.
- What is the function of the carapace in crustaceans?A hard exoskeleton piece that covers and protects the cephalothorax.
- NematodesUnsegmented worms with a cuticle that they shed periodically to grow.
- What are the two types of metamorphosis in hexapods?Complete metamorphosis and incomplete metamorphosis.
- MyriapodsArthropods with many legs, including millipedes and centipedes.
- What is the main characteristic of chelicerata?Claw-like feeding appendages and lack of antennae.
- MetamorphosisA developmental process in hexapods involving significant changes in form.
- What is the role of Hox genes in arthropods?They allow for a variety of body forms and functions, contributing to the success of arthropods.
- Hexapods' circulatory systemAn open circulatory system with spiracles for gas exchange.