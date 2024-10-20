Ecology definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Ecology The study of interactions among organisms and their environment, encompassing individual adaptations, population dynamics, community interactions, and ecosystem processes, including nutrient and energy flow.

Population A group of organisms of the same species living in the same area, capable of interbreeding and sharing a common gene pool.

Community A group of interacting populations of different species living in the same area, focusing on their interactions, such as predation, competition, and symbiosis.

Ecosystem A biological community of interacting organisms and their physical environment, encompassing both living (biotic) and non-living (abiotic) components, and the flow of energy and nutrients among them.

Biosphere The global sum of all ecosystems, encompassing all living organisms and their physical environments, interacting as a whole on Earth.

Biogeography The study of the distribution of species and ecosystems across geographic space and through geological time, influenced by factors like climate, landforms, and historical events.

Biotic Factors Living components of an ecosystem, including organisms and their interactions, such as predation, competition, and symbiosis.

Dispersal Movement of organisms from their birthplace to a new location where they breed, affecting species distribution and genetic diversity.

Range The actual geographic area where a species is found, influenced by both biotic and abiotic factors, and can span multiple continents.

Wallace Line A biogeographical boundary in Southeast Asia separating species with Asian and Australian affinities, influenced by deep ocean trenches that limited species migration during lower sea levels.