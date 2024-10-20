Ecology definitions Flashcards
Ecology definitions
- EcologyThe study of interactions among organisms and their environment, encompassing individual adaptations, population dynamics, community interactions, and ecosystem processes, including nutrient and energy flow.
- PopulationA group of organisms of the same species living in the same area, capable of interbreeding and sharing a common gene pool.
- CommunityA group of interacting populations of different species living in the same area, focusing on their interactions, such as predation, competition, and symbiosis.
- EcosystemA biological community of interacting organisms and their physical environment, encompassing both living (biotic) and non-living (abiotic) components, and the flow of energy and nutrients among them.
- BiosphereThe global sum of all ecosystems, encompassing all living organisms and their physical environments, interacting as a whole on Earth.
- BiogeographyThe study of the distribution of species and ecosystems across geographic space and through geological time, influenced by factors like climate, landforms, and historical events.
- Biotic FactorsLiving components of an ecosystem, including organisms and their interactions, such as predation, competition, and symbiosis.
- DispersalMovement of organisms from their birthplace to a new location where they breed, affecting species distribution and genetic diversity.
- RangeThe actual geographic area where a species is found, influenced by both biotic and abiotic factors, and can span multiple continents.
- Wallace LineA biogeographical boundary in Southeast Asia separating species with Asian and Australian affinities, influenced by deep ocean trenches that limited species migration during lower sea levels.
- BiomeA large, distinct community of flora, fauna, and abiotic factors, spanning multiple ecosystems, characterized by specific climate and geography, found across different regions of the planet.