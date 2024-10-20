Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Ecology exam Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Ecology exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
  • Ecology
    The study of interactions between organisms and their environment, including both biotic and abiotic factors.
  • Biotic
    Refers to the living components of the environment, such as trees, bacteria, and other forms of life.
  • Abiotic
    Refers to the nonliving components of the environment, such as weather, mountains, bodies of water, and soil.
  • What is a habitat?
    The specific location where an organism lives and reproduces, meeting its basic needs for survival.
  • Niche
    The ecological role or job of a species in its habitat, including how it utilizes resources and interacts with biotic and abiotic components.
  • What does organismal ecology study?
    Focuses on the behavior, physiology, and evolutionary adaptations of individual organisms.
  • Population Ecology
    Examines the population dynamics of a single species, including birth rates, death rates, and population size changes over time.
  • Community Ecology
    Studies the interactions between multiple species within a defined area or habitat.
  • What is ecosystem ecology?
    Investigates an ecosystem's flow of energy and nutrients and analyzes biotic and abiotic interactions.
  • Landscape Ecology
    Examines spatial arrangement and interactions across multiple nearby ecosystems, focusing on terrestrial ecosystems.
  • Seascape Ecology
    Similar to landscape ecology but focuses on aquatic ecosystems.
  • Global Ecology
    Explores interactions between all of Earth's ecosystems and their impacts on a global scale.
  • What is the environment?
    The total sum of all external biotic and abiotic factors that surround and influence an organism.
  • What is an example of a biotic factor of the present?
    Modern day seals, which are the main prey of polar bears.
  • What is an example of an abiotic factor of the present?
    Sea ice, which polar bears use for hunting seals.
  • What is an example of a biotic factor of the past?
    Woolly mammoths, which influenced the evolution of polar bears.
  • What is an example of an abiotic factor of the past?
    Continental drift, which isolated polar bears in the northern hemisphere.
  • What question might an ecologist ask at the organismal level?
    What is the diet of a capybara in this region?
  • What question might an ecologist ask at the population level?
    What happens to the capybara population size over time?
  • What question might an ecologist ask at the community level?
    How do caiman affect the distribution of capybaras in a wetland ecosystem?
  • What question might an ecologist ask at the ecosystem level?
    How does precipitation impact capybaras in a wetland ecosystem?
  • What question might an ecologist ask at the landscape level?
    How do forest and mountain ecosystems affect capybaras in nearby wetland ecosystems?
  • What question might an ecologist ask at the global level?
    How does global climate change affect worldwide capybara distribution?
  • What is the role of a beaver in its niche?
    Utilizes resources to build dams, which slow down water flow and create new habitats for other organisms.
  • What does the term 'biotic' mean?
    Living components of the environment.
  • What does the term 'abiotic' mean?
    Nonliving components of the environment.
  • What is the focus of community ecology?
    Interactions between multiple species within a defined area or habitat.
  • What is the focus of ecosystem ecology?
    Flow of energy and nutrients and biotic-abiotic interactions in an ecosystem.
  • What is the focus of global ecology?
    Interactions between all of Earth's ecosystems on a global scale.