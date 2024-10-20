Introduction to Ecology exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Ecology The study of interactions between organisms and their environment, including both biotic and abiotic factors.

Biotic Refers to the living components of the environment, such as trees, bacteria, and other forms of life.

Abiotic Refers to the nonliving components of the environment, such as weather, mountains, bodies of water, and soil.

What is a habitat? The specific location where an organism lives and reproduces, meeting its basic needs for survival.

Niche The ecological role or job of a species in its habitat, including how it utilizes resources and interacts with biotic and abiotic components.

What does organismal ecology study? Focuses on the behavior, physiology, and evolutionary adaptations of individual organisms.

Population Ecology Examines the population dynamics of a single species, including birth rates, death rates, and population size changes over time.

Community Ecology Studies the interactions between multiple species within a defined area or habitat.

What is ecosystem ecology? Investigates an ecosystem's flow of energy and nutrients and analyzes biotic and abiotic interactions.

Landscape Ecology Examines spatial arrangement and interactions across multiple nearby ecosystems, focusing on terrestrial ecosystems.

Seascape Ecology Similar to landscape ecology but focuses on aquatic ecosystems.

Global Ecology Explores interactions between all of Earth's ecosystems and their impacts on a global scale.

What is the environment? The total sum of all external biotic and abiotic factors that surround and influence an organism.

What is an example of a biotic factor of the present? Modern day seals, which are the main prey of polar bears.

What is an example of an abiotic factor of the present? Sea ice, which polar bears use for hunting seals.

What is an example of a biotic factor of the past? Woolly mammoths, which influenced the evolution of polar bears.

What is an example of an abiotic factor of the past? Continental drift, which isolated polar bears in the northern hemisphere.

What question might an ecologist ask at the organismal level? What is the diet of a capybara in this region?

What question might an ecologist ask at the population level? What happens to the capybara population size over time?

What question might an ecologist ask at the community level? How do caiman affect the distribution of capybaras in a wetland ecosystem?

What question might an ecologist ask at the ecosystem level? How does precipitation impact capybaras in a wetland ecosystem?

What question might an ecologist ask at the landscape level? How do forest and mountain ecosystems affect capybaras in nearby wetland ecosystems?

What question might an ecologist ask at the global level? How does global climate change affect worldwide capybara distribution?

What is the role of a beaver in its niche? Utilizes resources to build dams, which slow down water flow and create new habitats for other organisms.

