Ecology quiz Flashcards
Ecology quiz
Terms in this set (15)
- What is ecology?Ecology is the study of organisms' interactions with one another and their environment.
- What does an organismal ecologist study?An organismal ecologist studies individual living systems, focusing on traits and physical adaptations that increase an organism's ability to gather or obtain food.
- What is a population in ecological terms?A population is a group of organisms of the same species that live in the same area.
- What do population ecologists study?Population ecologists study the abundance, distribution, and changes in populations over time.
- Define a community in ecology.A community is a group of populations of different species that cohabit the same area.
- What is the difference between a community and an ecosystem?A community consists of populations of different species, while an ecosystem includes the community plus the physical environment.
- What is the biosphere?The biosphere is the sum of all ecosystems on Earth, encompassing all living organisms and their environments.
- What is biogeography?Biogeography is the study of the distribution of species and ecosystems over geologic history.
- What are abiotic factors?Abiotic factors are the non-living components of an environment, such as temperature, moisture, oxygen, and sunlight.
- What is the Wallace Line?The Wallace Line is a biogeographical division between Asia and Australia that illustrates the impact of geologic changes on species distribution.
- What are exotic species?Exotic species are non-native species to an area, which can sometimes become invasive and disrupt local ecosystems.
- What is the difference between weather and climate?Weather refers to short-term atmospheric conditions, while climate refers to long-term weather patterns of an area.
- What is a biome?A biome is a very large community of organisms and their environment, characterized by distinct flora, fauna, and abiotic factors.
- What is biomass?Biomass is the total mass of organisms in a given area.
- What is the Hadley cell?The Hadley cell is an atmospheric circulation pattern near the equator that involves the movement of warm air rising, cooling, and then moving towards the poles.