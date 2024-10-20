Ecology quiz Flashcards

Ecology is the study of organisms' interactions with one another and their environment.

An organismal ecologist studies individual living systems, focusing on traits and physical adaptations that increase an organism's ability to gather or obtain food.

What does an organismal ecologist study?

A population is a group of organisms of the same species that live in the same area.

What is a population in ecological terms?

Population ecologists study the abundance, distribution, and changes in populations over time.

A community is a group of populations of different species that cohabit the same area.

What is the difference between a community and an ecosystem?

A community consists of populations of different species, while an ecosystem includes the community plus the physical environment.