Ecology quiz Flashcards

Ecology quiz
  • What is ecology?
    Ecology is the study of organisms' interactions with one another and their environment.
  • What does an organismal ecologist study?
    An organismal ecologist studies individual living systems, focusing on traits and physical adaptations that increase an organism's ability to gather or obtain food.
  • What is a population in ecological terms?
    A population is a group of organisms of the same species that live in the same area.
  • What do population ecologists study?
    Population ecologists study the abundance, distribution, and changes in populations over time.
  • Define a community in ecology.
    A community is a group of populations of different species that cohabit the same area.
  • What is the difference between a community and an ecosystem?
    A community consists of populations of different species, while an ecosystem includes the community plus the physical environment.
  • What is the biosphere?
    The biosphere is the sum of all ecosystems on Earth, encompassing all living organisms and their environments.
  • What is biogeography?
    Biogeography is the study of the distribution of species and ecosystems over geologic history.
  • What are abiotic factors?
    Abiotic factors are the non-living components of an environment, such as temperature, moisture, oxygen, and sunlight.
  • What is the Wallace Line?
    The Wallace Line is a biogeographical division between Asia and Australia that illustrates the impact of geologic changes on species distribution.
  • What are exotic species?
    Exotic species are non-native species to an area, which can sometimes become invasive and disrupt local ecosystems.
  • What is the difference between weather and climate?
    Weather refers to short-term atmospheric conditions, while climate refers to long-term weather patterns of an area.
  • What is a biome?
    A biome is a very large community of organisms and their environment, characterized by distinct flora, fauna, and abiotic factors.
  • What is biomass?
    Biomass is the total mass of organisms in a given area.
  • What is the Hadley cell?
    The Hadley cell is an atmospheric circulation pattern near the equator that involves the movement of warm air rising, cooling, and then moving towards the poles.