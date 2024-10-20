Ecosystems exam Flashcards
Ecosystems exam
- EcosystemA community of organisms and their environment, where energy flows and matter cycles.
- What is the primary source of energy for most ecosystems?The sun.
- Trophic LevelsThe hierarchical levels in an ecosystem, comprising producers, primary consumers, secondary consumers, and tertiary consumers.
- What role do decomposers play in an ecosystem?They recycle matter by breaking down dead organisms and organic waste.
- Water CycleThe continuous movement of water above, on, and below the Earth's surface through processes like evaporation, condensation, and precipitation.
- What is the efficiency of energy transfer between trophic levels?Approximately 10%.
- Carbon CycleThe movement of carbon through the biosphere, involving processes like photosynthesis and cellular respiration.
- What is Gross Primary Productivity (GPP)?The total amount of energy generated by primary producers in an area over time.
- Net Primary Productivity (NPP)The amount of biomass added by primary producers after subtracting the energy used for respiration.
- What is a limiting factor in aquatic ecosystems?Nutrient availability.
- BiomagnificationThe concentration of toxins in higher trophic levels of a food web.
- What is the main limiting factor in terrestrial ecosystems?Temperature and water availability.
- Primary ProducersOrganisms that generate biomass from inorganic matter, usually through photosynthesis.
- What is the role of primary consumers?They feed on primary producers.
- Nitrogen CycleThe movement of nitrogen through the biosphere, primarily facilitated by nitrogen-fixing bacteria.
- What is the significance of the phosphorus cycle?It recycles phosphorus locally in ecosystems, mainly from rock and soil.
- Trophic CascadeA process where predators control the population of prey, indirectly affecting the next trophic level.
- What is secondary production?The amount of energy converted to new biomass by heterotrophs.
- Biogeochemical CyclesPathways by which chemical substances move through both biotic and abiotic components of Earth.
- What is evapotranspiration?The process of water evaporation from plants.
- HumusCompletely decayed organic matter in soil, rich in nutrients.
- What is the role of primary decomposers?They feed on dead plant matter and recycle nutrients back into the ecosystem.
- Food WebA complex network of interconnected food chains in an ecosystem.
- What is the law of conservation of energy?Energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred or transformed.
- PhotosynthesisThe process by which primary producers convert carbon dioxide and sunlight into organic matter.
- What is the water table?The level in the ground that is saturated with water.
- AquiferA porous rock layer that holds groundwater.
- What is the main reservoir of nitrogen?The atmosphere.
- SublimationThe process where a substance transitions from a solid directly to a gas.
- What is the biosphere?The sum of all ecosystems on Earth.