Ecosystems exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

Ecosystem A community of organisms and their environment, where energy flows and matter cycles.

What is the primary source of energy for most ecosystems? The sun.

Trophic Levels The hierarchical levels in an ecosystem, comprising producers, primary consumers, secondary consumers, and tertiary consumers.

What role do decomposers play in an ecosystem? They recycle matter by breaking down dead organisms and organic waste.

Water Cycle The continuous movement of water above, on, and below the Earth's surface through processes like evaporation, condensation, and precipitation.

What is the efficiency of energy transfer between trophic levels? Approximately 10%.

Carbon Cycle The movement of carbon through the biosphere, involving processes like photosynthesis and cellular respiration.

What is Gross Primary Productivity (GPP)? The total amount of energy generated by primary producers in an area over time.

Net Primary Productivity (NPP) The amount of biomass added by primary producers after subtracting the energy used for respiration.

What is a limiting factor in aquatic ecosystems? Nutrient availability.

Biomagnification The concentration of toxins in higher trophic levels of a food web.

What is the main limiting factor in terrestrial ecosystems? Temperature and water availability.

Primary Producers Organisms that generate biomass from inorganic matter, usually through photosynthesis.

What is the role of primary consumers? They feed on primary producers.

Nitrogen Cycle The movement of nitrogen through the biosphere, primarily facilitated by nitrogen-fixing bacteria.

What is the significance of the phosphorus cycle? It recycles phosphorus locally in ecosystems, mainly from rock and soil.

Trophic Cascade A process where predators control the population of prey, indirectly affecting the next trophic level.

What is secondary production? The amount of energy converted to new biomass by heterotrophs.

Biogeochemical Cycles Pathways by which chemical substances move through both biotic and abiotic components of Earth.

What is evapotranspiration? The process of water evaporation from plants.

Humus Completely decayed organic matter in soil, rich in nutrients.

What is the role of primary decomposers? They feed on dead plant matter and recycle nutrients back into the ecosystem.

Food Web A complex network of interconnected food chains in an ecosystem.

What is the law of conservation of energy? Energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred or transformed.

Photosynthesis The process by which primary producers convert carbon dioxide and sunlight into organic matter.

What is the water table? The level in the ground that is saturated with water.

Aquifer A porous rock layer that holds groundwater.

What is the main reservoir of nitrogen? The atmosphere.

Sublimation The process where a substance transitions from a solid directly to a gas.