Endocrine System exam Flashcards
Endocrine System exam
Terms in this set (28)
- Endocrine SystemA chemical signaling system that uses hormones for long-distance communication, impacting growth, metabolism, and homeostasis.
- HypothalamusA brain region that regulates the pituitary gland and serves as a major connection between the nervous and endocrine systems.
- What is the role of the thyroid gland?The thyroid gland regulates metabolic rate and calcium homeostasis.
- InsulinA hormone produced by the pancreas that lowers blood sugar levels.
- What is cortisol?Cortisol is a steroid hormone produced by the adrenal cortex that manages stress responses.
- Steroid HormonesLipid-soluble hormones that can cross cell membranes and typically modify gene expression.
- What are water-soluble hormones?Hormones that cannot cross cell membranes and bind to cell surface receptors, often using second messengers for signal transduction.
- Paracrine SignalingA type of cell signaling where cells release chemicals to communicate with nearby cells.
- What is the function of the pituitary gland?The pituitary gland secretes hormones that regulate various bodily functions and other endocrine glands.
- Adrenal MedullaThe inner part of the adrenal gland that secretes epinephrine and norepinephrine in response to stress.
- What is the role of the pancreas in the endocrine system?The pancreas maintains blood sugar homeostasis by secreting insulin and glucagon.
- NeurohormonesHormones produced by neuroendocrine cells that link the nervous and endocrine systems.
- What is the function of growth hormone?Growth hormone stimulates growth, cell reproduction, and cell regeneration.
- CalcitoninA hormone secreted by the thyroid that lowers blood calcium levels.
- What is the HPA axis?The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, a negative feedback loop that controls stress responses.
- EpinephrineAlso known as adrenaline, it is a hormone that prepares the body for fight-or-flight responses.
- What are gonads?Endocrine glands that produce gametes (sperm and eggs) and secrete sex hormones.
- LeptinA hormone produced by fat cells that inhibits appetite.
- What is the role of the anterior pituitary gland?The anterior pituitary gland secretes hormones that regulate other endocrine glands and various bodily functions.
- Parathyroid HormoneA hormone that increases blood calcium levels by stimulating bone resorption, decreasing calcium excretion in the kidneys, and increasing calcium absorption in the gut.
- What is the function of melatonin?Melatonin, produced by the pineal gland, regulates circadian rhythms and induces sleepiness.
- Tropic HormonesHormones that stimulate other glands to secrete hormones.
- What is the function of oxytocin?Oxytocin stimulates uterine contractions during labor, milk ejection during breastfeeding, and plays a role in social bonding.
- AldosteroneA mineralocorticoid hormone that helps regulate water and electrolyte balance in the kidneys.
- What is the role of the posterior pituitary gland?The posterior pituitary gland stores and releases hormones produced by the hypothalamus, such as oxytocin and antidiuretic hormone (ADH).
- Thyroid Hormones (T3 and T4)Hormones synthesized from tyrosine that regulate metabolic rate, heart rate, and heat production.
- What is the function of glucagon?Glucagon is a hormone produced by the pancreas that raises blood sugar levels.
- GhrelinA hormone that stimulates appetite, acting opposite to leptin.