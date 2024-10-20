Endocrine System quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of the endocrine system? The endocrine system is a chemical signaling system that uses hormones to communicate with distant targets in the body via the bloodstream.

How do pheromones differ from other types of chemical signals? Pheromones are chemical signals released into the environment to allow organisms to communicate with each other, unlike other signals that act within the organism.

What is autocrine signaling? Autocrine signaling is when a cell secretes a chemical signal that binds to receptors on its own membrane, stimulating itself.

Describe juxtacrine signaling. Juxtacrine signaling involves cells signaling their neighbors through direct physical contact, often via gap junctions or plasma desmata.

What is the role of paracrine signaling? Paracrine signaling involves cells releasing chemicals that communicate with nearby cells, without the need for direct contact.

Give an example of a local regulator and its function. Nitric oxide is a local regulator that can act as a hormone causing vasodilation and as a neurotransmitter in the brain.

What is the defining feature of endocrine signaling? Endocrine signaling involves the secretion of hormones into the bloodstream to reach distant target cells, allowing long-distance communication.

How are the endocrine and nervous systems linked? The endocrine and nervous systems are linked through neuroendocrine signaling, where neuronal signals cause hormone secretion.

What are neurohormones? Neurohormones are hormones produced by neuroendocrine cells, which are involved in both nervous and endocrine signaling.

What is the role of the hypothalamus in the endocrine system? The hypothalamus connects the nervous system to the endocrine system and regulates homeostasis by controlling the pituitary gland.

What is the difference between endocrine and exocrine glands? Endocrine glands secrete hormones into the bloodstream, while exocrine glands secrete substances into ducts that lead to other body sites.

How do steroid hormones differ from water-soluble hormones in their mechanism of action? Steroid hormones are lipid-soluble and can cross cell membranes to bind intracellular receptors, while water-soluble hormones bind to cell surface receptors and activate signal transduction pathways.

What is a signal transduction pathway? A signal transduction pathway is a series of molecular events triggered by the binding of a hormone to a cell surface receptor, leading to a cellular response.

What is the function of the anterior pituitary gland? The anterior pituitary gland secretes hormones that regulate other endocrine glands and direct hormones that affect various body parts.