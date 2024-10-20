Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of the endomembrane system in protein secretion? The primary function of the endomembrane system in protein secretion is to release proteins into the environment or surroundings of the cell.

Which organelle is the starting point for protein secretion in eukaryotic cells? The nucleus is the starting point for protein secretion because it stores the DNA, which carries the code for making proteins.

What is the role of the nuclear envelope in the nucleus? The nuclear envelope is a double membrane barrier that surrounds the nucleus, separating its inside from the outside.

What are nuclear pores and what is their function? Nuclear pores are tiny holes in the nuclear envelope that control the entry and exit of substances into and out of the nucleus.

Where are ribosomes assembled within the nucleus? Ribosomes are assembled in the nucleolus, a small dense structure inside the nucleus.

What is the relationship between the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and the nuclear envelope? The endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is continuous with the nuclear envelope, making it an extension of the nucleus.

What distinguishes the rough ER from the smooth ER? The rough ER has a ribosome-coated surface, making it appear rough, while the smooth ER lacks ribosomes and has a smooth surface.

What is the primary function of the rough ER? The rough ER is involved in the folding and modification of newly built proteins.

What are the main functions of the smooth ER? The smooth ER is involved in synthesizing lipids and detoxifying drugs and poisons.

What is the Golgi apparatus and its primary function? The Golgi apparatus is a stack of flat membranous sacs that functions as a processing center, modifying, repackaging, and distributing molecules.

What are cisternae in the context of the Golgi apparatus? Cisternae are the flat membranous sacs that make up the Golgi apparatus.

What is the difference between the cis and trans ends of the Golgi apparatus? The cis end is the receiving end for vesicles, while the trans end is the shipping end where modified contents are repackaged and distributed.

What are lysosomes and their primary function? Lysosomes are acidic vesicles that carry digestive enzymes responsible for breaking down and recycling cellular debris and damaged organelles.

What is the primary function of peroxisomes? Peroxisomes break down toxic compounds like hydrogen peroxide and fatty acids.