Enzyme Binding Factors exam Flashcards

Enzyme Binding Factors exam
  • Active Site
    A specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds.
  • What is the enzyme-substrate complex?
    It is the complex formed when a substrate binds to the active site of an enzyme, abbreviated as ES.
  • Cofactors
    Non-protein substances required by some enzymes for catalysis.
  • What happens to the enzyme after catalysis?
    The enzyme remains unchanged and can catalyze further reactions.
  • Coenzymes
    Organic molecule cofactors derived from vitamins.
  • What role do cofactors play in enzyme activity?
    They assist in catalysis, often by enhancing substrate binding.
  • Enzyme
    A protein that catalyzes chemical reactions without being consumed.
  • What is the abbreviation for the enzyme-substrate complex?
    ES
  • Metal Ions
    A type of cofactor that is not made of amino acids.
  • What is the role of the active site in an enzyme?
    It binds the substrate to form the enzyme-substrate complex.
  • Substrate
    The reactant that an enzyme acts upon.
  • What is a coenzyme?
    A specific type of cofactor that is an organic molecule.
  • Products
    The substances formed from the substrate after catalysis.
  • How do cofactors assist enzymes?
    By binding to the active site and making it better suited for the substrate.
  • Enzyme Catalysis
    The process by which an enzyme converts substrates into products.
  • What is the function of coenzymes?
    They enhance substrate binding and ensure effective enzyme activity.
  • Non-protein Substances
    Cofactors required by some enzymes for catalysis.
  • What happens to cofactors during the reaction?
    They are not consumed and remain unchanged.
  • Metabolic Pathways
    Series of chemical reactions in a cell, facilitated by enzymes.
  • What is the significance of the enzyme remaining unchanged?
    It allows the enzyme to catalyze multiple reactions repeatedly.
  • Vitamins
    Nutrient sources from which coenzymes are derived.
  • What is the abbreviation for products in enzyme reactions?
    P
  • Enzyme-Substrate Complex (ES)
    The intermediate formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme's active site.
  • How do metal ions function as cofactors?
    They assist in enzyme catalysis without being part of the protein structure.
  • Catalysis
    The acceleration of a chemical reaction by a catalyst.
  • What is the role of the active site in enzyme catalysis?
    It is where the substrate binds and the reaction is facilitated.
  • Enzyme Functionality
    The ability of an enzyme to catalyze reactions, often influenced by cofactors.
  • What are the products of enzyme catalysis?
    The substances formed from the substrate, abbreviated as P.
  • Substrate Binding
    The process of a substrate attaching to the enzyme's active site.