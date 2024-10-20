Enzyme Inhibition quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Which type of enzyme inhibition can be overcome by increasing the substrate concentration? Competitive inhibition.

Why does increasing substrate concentration overcome competitive inhibition? Because more substrate particles increase the likelihood of binding to the enzyme's active site over the inhibitor.

What is the main difference between competitive and noncompetitive inhibition? Competitive inhibition involves the inhibitor competing with the substrate for the active site, while noncompetitive inhibition involves the inhibitor binding to a different site on the enzyme.

Does noncompetitive inhibition depend on substrate concentration? No, noncompetitive inhibition is not affected by substrate concentration.

What happens to enzyme activity in the presence of a competitive inhibitor when substrate concentration is increased? Enzyme activity increases because the substrate outcompetes the inhibitor for the active site.

What is the role of the active site in enzyme inhibition? The active site is where the substrate binds, and in competitive inhibition, it is also where the inhibitor competes to bind.

How does noncompetitive inhibition affect enzyme function? Noncompetitive inhibition reduces enzyme function regardless of substrate concentration by binding to a different site on the enzyme.

What is the effect of a competitive inhibitor on the activation energy of a reaction? A competitive inhibitor does not change the activation energy but competes with the substrate for the active site.

Can noncompetitive inhibitors be outcompeted by increasing substrate concentration? No, noncompetitive inhibitors cannot be outcompeted by increasing substrate concentration.

What is the relationship between substrate concentration and enzyme activity in competitive inhibition? In competitive inhibition, increasing substrate concentration increases enzyme activity.

What happens to the enzyme's active site in the presence of a competitive inhibitor? The active site is occupied by the inhibitor, preventing the substrate from binding.

Why is noncompetitive inhibition not affected by substrate concentration? Because the inhibitor binds to a different site on the enzyme, not the active site.

What is the effect of competitive inhibition on the enzyme's ability to catalyze a reaction? Competitive inhibition decreases the enzyme's ability to catalyze a reaction by blocking the active site.

How does the presence of a competitive inhibitor affect the rate of reaction? The rate of reaction decreases because the inhibitor competes with the substrate for the active site.