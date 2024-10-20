Epistasis definitions Flashcards
Back
Epistasis definitions
How well do you know this?
1/9
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (9)
- EpistasisA genetic interaction where one gene masks or alters the phenotypic expression of another gene, such as albinism masking skin color.
- AlleleA variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, influencing the trait's expression.
- GenotypeThe genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of all its genes and alleles, which determines its hereditary potential and can influence its phenotype.
- PhenotypeThe observable traits or characteristics of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.
- DNAThe molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.
- AlbinismA genetic condition where the presence of a specific gene masks the expression of pigment-producing genes, resulting in a lack of melanin in skin, hair, and eyes.
- GeneA unit of heredity that controls specific traits by encoding proteins or functional RNA, influencing an organism's phenotype.
- ExpressionThe process by which a gene influences the phenotype of another gene, often masking its effects.
- Skin ColorThe visible trait influenced by multiple genes, where certain genes can mask or alter the expression of others, as seen in conditions like albinism.