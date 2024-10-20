Epistasis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 9 ) Hide definitions

Epistasis A genetic interaction where one gene masks or alters the phenotypic expression of another gene, such as albinism masking skin color.

Allele A variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, influencing the trait's expression.

Genotype The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of all its genes and alleles, which determines its hereditary potential and can influence its phenotype.

Phenotype The observable traits or characteristics of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.

DNA The molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.

Albinism A genetic condition where the presence of a specific gene masks the expression of pigment-producing genes, resulting in a lack of melanin in skin, hair, and eyes.

Gene A unit of heredity that controls specific traits by encoding proteins or functional RNA, influencing an organism's phenotype.

Expression The process by which a gene influences the phenotype of another gene, often masking its effects.