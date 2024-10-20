Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of the 5' cap and poly-A tail in eukaryotic RNA processing? The 5' cap and poly-A tail facilitate the export of mRNA from the nucleus to the cytoplasm, protect mRNA from degradation, and help ribosomes attach for translation.

What are introns and exons in the context of eukaryotic RNA splicing? Introns are non-coding regions that are removed during RNA splicing, while exons are coding regions that are reconnected and expressed.

What is the role of the spliceosome in RNA splicing? The spliceosome is a large complex of RNA and protein that removes introns and splices together exons in pre-mRNA.

How does alternative RNA splicing contribute to protein diversity? Alternative RNA splicing allows a single gene to be spliced in different ways, producing multiple protein products with different functions.

What is the difference between mRNA codons and tRNA anticodons? mRNA codons are sequences of three nucleotides that code for specific amino acids, while tRNA anticodons are complementary sequences that pair with mRNA codons during translation.

What is the function of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) in translation? rRNA forms part of the structure of ribosomes, which are essential for the translation process.

What is the significance of the 5' cap in eukaryotic mRNA? The 5' cap, a modified guanine nucleotide, is crucial for mRNA stability, export from the nucleus, and ribosome attachment.

Why is the poly-A tail added to the 3' end of eukaryotic mRNA? The poly-A tail, a sequence of adenine nucleotides, protects mRNA from degradation and aids in its export and translation.

What are the three major types of RNA involved in protein synthesis? The three major types are messenger RNA (mRNA), ribosomal RNA (rRNA), and transfer RNA (tRNA).

How do introns and exons differ in their roles during RNA splicing? Introns are removed as they do not code for proteins, while exons are reconnected and translated into proteins.

What is the role of transfer RNA (tRNA) in translation? tRNA carries amino acids to the ribosome and pairs its anticodons with mRNA codons to ensure correct amino acid sequence in proteins.

What is the purpose of RNA splicing in eukaryotic cells? RNA splicing removes introns and reconnects exons to produce a mature mRNA molecule ready for translation.

What is the function of the 5' cap and poly-A tail in protecting mRNA? They protect mRNA from enzymatic degradation, ensuring its stability and longevity in the cytoplasm.

How does the spliceosome recognize and remove introns? The spliceosome identifies specific sequences at the intron-exon boundaries and excises the introns, splicing the exons together.