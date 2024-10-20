Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of general transcription factors in eukaryotic transcriptional control? General transcription factors are required for the transcription of every gene in the genome and are important for recruiting RNA polymerase to the promoter region of a gene.

What is the transcription initiation complex (TIC) composed of? The TIC is composed of all general transcription factors and the RNA polymerase complex together.

What is the TATA box and its function in transcription? The TATA box is a sequence of adenines and thymines in the promoter region that recruits the transcription initiation complex (TIC).

How do general transcription factors interact with the TATA box? General transcription factors bind to the TATA box within the promoter region to recruit RNA polymerase for transcription.

What distinguishes specific transcription factors from general transcription factors? Specific transcription factors are required for increasing the transcription of specific genes, whereas general transcription factors are required for all genes.

Where do specific transcription factors bind on the DNA? Specific transcription factors bind to control elements, which are regions of noncoding DNA.

What are enhancers in the context of transcriptional control? Enhancers are groups of distal control elements where specific transcription factors bind to increase transcription.

What are proximal control elements and where are they located? Proximal control elements are regions of DNA located close to the promoter sequence where specific transcription factors bind.

What is the role of alternative RNA splicing in post-transcriptional regulation? Alternative RNA splicing results in different protein products from the same mRNA transcript.

How does RNA processing protect mRNA from degradation? RNA processing adds a 5' cap and a poly-A tail to the mRNA, protecting it from degrading enzymes.

What role do small non-coding RNA molecules play in post-transcriptional regulation? Small non-coding RNA molecules can tag mRNA for degradation or block its transcription.

What is the significance of the promoter region in transcription? The promoter region is where RNA polymerase and general transcription factors bind to initiate transcription.

What is the difference between distal and proximal control elements? Distal control elements are far from the promoter region and form enhancers, while proximal control elements are close to the promoter region.

What is the function of RNA polymerase in transcription? RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by transcribing the coding sequence of a gene.