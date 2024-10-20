Functional Groups definitions Flashcards
Back
Functional Groups definitions
How well do you know this?
1/6
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (6)
- BiomoleculesComplex organic molecules essential for life, including proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, and lipids, each with specific functional groups that determine their chemical behavior and interactions.
- MethylA functional group consisting of a carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms, often denoted as -CH3, influencing the behavior of organic molecules.
- CarboxylA functional group with the formula -COOH, consisting of a carbonyl and hydroxyl group, crucial in organic acids and involved in biochemical reactions.
- WaterA polar molecule essential for life, consisting of two hydrogen atoms covalently bonded to one oxygen atom, facilitating biochemical reactions and acting as a universal solvent.
- AmineA functional group in organic molecules characterized by a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more hydrogen atoms, often influencing the molecule's reactivity and solubility.
- HydroxylA functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, often found in alcohols and involved in forming hydrogen bonds.