Functional Groups definitions Flashcards

Functional Groups definitions

Functional Groups definitions
  • Biomolecules
    Complex organic molecules essential for life, including proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, and lipids, each with specific functional groups that determine their chemical behavior and interactions.
  • Methyl
    A functional group consisting of a carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms, often denoted as -CH3, influencing the behavior of organic molecules.
  • Carboxyl
    A functional group with the formula -COOH, consisting of a carbonyl and hydroxyl group, crucial in organic acids and involved in biochemical reactions.
  • Water
    A polar molecule essential for life, consisting of two hydrogen atoms covalently bonded to one oxygen atom, facilitating biochemical reactions and acting as a universal solvent.
  • Amine
    A functional group in organic molecules characterized by a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more hydrogen atoms, often influencing the molecule's reactivity and solubility.
  • Hydroxyl
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom, often found in alcohols and involved in forming hydrogen bonds.