Functional Groups definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 6 ) Hide definitions

Biomolecules Complex organic molecules essential for life, including proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, and lipids, each with specific functional groups that determine their chemical behavior and interactions.

Methyl A functional group consisting of a carbon atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms, often denoted as -CH3, influencing the behavior of organic molecules.

Carboxyl A functional group with the formula -COOH, consisting of a carbonyl and hydroxyl group, crucial in organic acids and involved in biochemical reactions.

Water A polar molecule essential for life, consisting of two hydrogen atoms covalently bonded to one oxygen atom, facilitating biochemical reactions and acting as a universal solvent.

Amine A functional group in organic molecules characterized by a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more hydrogen atoms, often influencing the molecule's reactivity and solubility.