Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Fungi exam Flashcards

Back
Fungi exam
How well do you know this?
1/28
  • Heterotrophic
    Organisms that cannot produce their own food and rely on other sources of organic carbon.
  • What is the primary role of fungi in ecosystems?
    Fungi act as decomposers, breaking down dead organic matter and recycling nutrients.
  • Mycorrhizae
    Symbiotic association between fungi and plant roots that enhances nutrient and water absorption.
  • What is mycosis?
    A fungal infection in animals.
  • Hyphae
    Long, filamentous structures that make up the body of a fungus.
  • What is the function of hyphae?
    Hyphae absorb nutrients and form the structure of the fungus.
  • Mycelium
    The mass of interwoven hyphae that forms the main body of a fungus.
  • What is extracellular digestion?
    The process by which fungi secrete enzymes to break down organic material outside their bodies and then absorb the nutrients.
  • Saprophytes
    Fungi that feed on dead plant matter.
  • What is the role of fungi in the carbon cycle?
    Fungi break down cellulose and lignin, returning carbon to the environment.
  • Yeasts
    Unicellular fungi essential in fermentation processes like bread and beer production.
  • What are haustoria?
    Specialized hyphae used by parasitic fungi to extract nutrients from plant cells.
  • Lichen
    A symbiotic association between a fungus and a photosynthetic organism, such as algae or cyanobacteria.
  • What is the difference between obligate and facultative symbiosis?
    Obligate symbiosis is necessary for survival, while facultative symbiosis is beneficial but not essential.
  • Chitin
    A tough, resilient polymer that makes up the cell walls of fungi and the exoskeletons of insects.
  • What are ectomycorrhizae?
    Fungi that form symbiotic relationships with plant roots without penetrating the plant cells.
  • Arbuscular mycorrhizae
    Fungi that penetrate the cells in the roots of plants, forming a symbiotic relationship.
  • What is the main benefit of mycorrhizae to plants?
    They enhance nutrient and water absorption for the plants.
  • Septum
    A partition that separates the cells within hyphae, allowing passage between them.
  • What is the significance of fungi in human food production?
    Fungi, especially yeasts, are crucial in the production of bread, beer, and other fermented foods.
  • Mutualistic relationship
    A type of symbiosis where both organisms benefit from the relationship.
  • What is the role of fungi in plant digestion?
    Fungi help break down cellulose and lignin, aiding in the digestion of plant material.
  • Endophytes
    Symbiotic fungi that live inside plants and provide benefits to their host.
  • What is the primary component of fungal cell walls?
    Chitin, a modified Beta Glucose Polymer.
  • Extracellular digestion
    The process by which fungi secrete enzymes to break down organic material outside their bodies and then absorb the nutrients.
  • What are the two main types of mycorrhizae?
    Ectomycorrhizae and arbuscular mycorrhizae.
  • Symbiosis
    A close and often long-term interaction between two different biological species.
  • What is the role of fungi in the carbon cycle?
    Fungi break down cellulose and lignin, returning carbon to the environment.