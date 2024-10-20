Fungi exam Flashcards
Fungi exam
- HeterotrophicOrganisms that cannot produce their own food and rely on other sources of organic carbon.
- What is the primary role of fungi in ecosystems?Fungi act as decomposers, breaking down dead organic matter and recycling nutrients.
- MycorrhizaeSymbiotic association between fungi and plant roots that enhances nutrient and water absorption.
- What is mycosis?A fungal infection in animals.
- HyphaeLong, filamentous structures that make up the body of a fungus.
- What is the function of hyphae?Hyphae absorb nutrients and form the structure of the fungus.
- MyceliumThe mass of interwoven hyphae that forms the main body of a fungus.
- SaprophytesFungi that feed on dead plant matter.
- What is the role of fungi in the carbon cycle?Fungi break down cellulose and lignin, returning carbon to the environment.
- YeastsUnicellular fungi essential in fermentation processes like bread and beer production.
- What are haustoria?Specialized hyphae used by parasitic fungi to extract nutrients from plant cells.
- LichenA symbiotic association between a fungus and a photosynthetic organism, such as algae or cyanobacteria.
- What is the difference between obligate and facultative symbiosis?Obligate symbiosis is necessary for survival, while facultative symbiosis is beneficial but not essential.
- ChitinA tough, resilient polymer that makes up the cell walls of fungi and the exoskeletons of insects.
- What are ectomycorrhizae?Fungi that form symbiotic relationships with plant roots without penetrating the plant cells.
- Arbuscular mycorrhizaeFungi that penetrate the cells in the roots of plants, forming a symbiotic relationship.
- What is the main benefit of mycorrhizae to plants?They enhance nutrient and water absorption for the plants.
- SeptumA partition that separates the cells within hyphae, allowing passage between them.
- What is the significance of fungi in human food production?Fungi, especially yeasts, are crucial in the production of bread, beer, and other fermented foods.
- Mutualistic relationshipA type of symbiosis where both organisms benefit from the relationship.
- What is the role of fungi in plant digestion?Fungi help break down cellulose and lignin, aiding in the digestion of plant material.
- EndophytesSymbiotic fungi that live inside plants and provide benefits to their host.
- What is the primary component of fungal cell walls?Chitin, a modified Beta Glucose Polymer.
- Extracellular digestionThe process by which fungi secrete enzymes to break down organic material outside their bodies and then absorb the nutrients.
- What are the two main types of mycorrhizae?Ectomycorrhizae and arbuscular mycorrhizae.
- SymbiosisA close and often long-term interaction between two different biological species.
