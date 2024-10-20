Fungi exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Heterotrophic Organisms that cannot produce their own food and rely on other sources of organic carbon.

What is the primary role of fungi in ecosystems? Fungi act as decomposers, breaking down dead organic matter and recycling nutrients.

Mycorrhizae Symbiotic association between fungi and plant roots that enhances nutrient and water absorption.

What is mycosis? A fungal infection in animals.

Hyphae Long, filamentous structures that make up the body of a fungus.

What is the function of hyphae? Hyphae absorb nutrients and form the structure of the fungus.

Mycelium The mass of interwoven hyphae that forms the main body of a fungus.

What is extracellular digestion? The process by which fungi secrete enzymes to break down organic material outside their bodies and then absorb the nutrients.

Saprophytes Fungi that feed on dead plant matter.

What is the role of fungi in the carbon cycle? Fungi break down cellulose and lignin, returning carbon to the environment.

Yeasts Unicellular fungi essential in fermentation processes like bread and beer production.

What are haustoria? Specialized hyphae used by parasitic fungi to extract nutrients from plant cells.

Lichen A symbiotic association between a fungus and a photosynthetic organism, such as algae or cyanobacteria.

What is the difference between obligate and facultative symbiosis? Obligate symbiosis is necessary for survival, while facultative symbiosis is beneficial but not essential.

Chitin A tough, resilient polymer that makes up the cell walls of fungi and the exoskeletons of insects.

What are ectomycorrhizae? Fungi that form symbiotic relationships with plant roots without penetrating the plant cells.

Arbuscular mycorrhizae Fungi that penetrate the cells in the roots of plants, forming a symbiotic relationship.

What is the main benefit of mycorrhizae to plants? They enhance nutrient and water absorption for the plants.

Septum A partition that separates the cells within hyphae, allowing passage between them.

What is the significance of fungi in human food production? Fungi, especially yeasts, are crucial in the production of bread, beer, and other fermented foods.

Mutualistic relationship A type of symbiosis where both organisms benefit from the relationship.

What is the role of fungi in plant digestion? Fungi help break down cellulose and lignin, aiding in the digestion of plant material.

Endophytes Symbiotic fungi that live inside plants and provide benefits to their host.

What is the primary component of fungal cell walls? Chitin, a modified Beta Glucose Polymer.

Extracellular digestion The process by which fungi secrete enzymes to break down organic material outside their bodies and then absorb the nutrients.

What are the two main types of mycorrhizae? Ectomycorrhizae and arbuscular mycorrhizae.

Symbiosis A close and often long-term interaction between two different biological species.