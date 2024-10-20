Growth exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Indeterminate growth Growth that continues throughout a plant's life.

What are meristems? Collections of plant stem cells that differentiate into various tissues.

Primary growth Growth that extends roots and shoots, occurring at apical meristems.

Where does secondary growth occur? In woody plants, involving lateral meristems like vascular cambium and cork cambium.

Vascular cambium A lateral meristem that produces secondary xylem and phloem.

What is the function of cork cambium? Forms bark by producing cork cells.

Root hairs Epidermal outgrowths essential for nutrient absorption.

What are the three zones of root growth? Zones of cellular division, elongation, and maturation.

Apical meristem Meristem located at the tip of each root and shoot.

What does the protoderm give rise to? The epidermis.

Procambium Primary meristem that gives rise to vascular tissue.

What is the ground meristem responsible for? Giving rise to ground tissue.

Zone of cellular division Area where cells are actively dividing, found behind the root cap.

What happens in the zone of elongation? Cells elongate by swelling with water, pushing the root cap through the soil.

Zone of cellular maturation Area where cells complete their differentiation into various tissue types.

What is the role of the root cap? Protects the apical meristem and senses gravity.

Secondary xylem Produced by the vascular cambium, contributing to growth rings.

What is heartwood? The inner, non-transporting xylem that accumulates gums and resins.

Sapwood The outer, actively transporting xylem.

What forms bark? Cork cells produced by the cork cambium and secondary phloem.

Lenticles Porous tissues in bark that allow for gas exchange.

What is the shoot apical meristem? The apical meristem located at the tip of a shoot, giving rise to leaves and flowers.

Root apical meristem The apical meristem located at the tip of a root, giving rise to roots.

What are primary meristems? Meristems that differentiate from apical meristems and are responsible for primary growth.

Ground tissue Tissue that is not vascular or dermal, derived from the ground meristem.

What is the function of secondary phloem? Produced by the vascular cambium, it contributes to the formation of bark.

What is the role of the vascular cambium in secondary growth? Produces secondary xylem and phloem, contributing to the plant's circumference.

Cork cells Non-living cells produced by the cork cambium, forming bark.