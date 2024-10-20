Growth exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Growth exam

Growth exam
  • Indeterminate growth
    Growth that continues throughout a plant's life.
  • What are meristems?
    Collections of plant stem cells that differentiate into various tissues.
  • Primary growth
    Growth that extends roots and shoots, occurring at apical meristems.
  • Where does secondary growth occur?
    In woody plants, involving lateral meristems like vascular cambium and cork cambium.
  • Vascular cambium
    A lateral meristem that produces secondary xylem and phloem.
  • What is the function of cork cambium?
    Forms bark by producing cork cells.
  • Root hairs
    Epidermal outgrowths essential for nutrient absorption.
  • What are the three zones of root growth?
    Zones of cellular division, elongation, and maturation.
  • Apical meristem
    Meristem located at the tip of each root and shoot.
  • What does the protoderm give rise to?
    The epidermis.
  • Procambium
    Primary meristem that gives rise to vascular tissue.
  • What is the ground meristem responsible for?
    Giving rise to ground tissue.
  • Zone of cellular division
    Area where cells are actively dividing, found behind the root cap.
  • What happens in the zone of elongation?
    Cells elongate by swelling with water, pushing the root cap through the soil.
  • Zone of cellular maturation
    Area where cells complete their differentiation into various tissue types.
  • What is the role of the root cap?
    Protects the apical meristem and senses gravity.
  • Secondary xylem
    Produced by the vascular cambium, contributing to growth rings.
  • What is heartwood?
    The inner, non-transporting xylem that accumulates gums and resins.
  • Sapwood
    The outer, actively transporting xylem.
  • What forms bark?
    Cork cells produced by the cork cambium and secondary phloem.
  • Lenticles
    Porous tissues in bark that allow for gas exchange.
  • What is the shoot apical meristem?
    The apical meristem located at the tip of a shoot, giving rise to leaves and flowers.
  • Root apical meristem
    The apical meristem located at the tip of a root, giving rise to roots.
  • What are primary meristems?
    Meristems that differentiate from apical meristems and are responsible for primary growth.
  • Ground tissue
    Tissue that is not vascular or dermal, derived from the ground meristem.
  • What is the function of secondary phloem?
    Produced by the vascular cambium, it contributes to the formation of bark.
  • What is the role of the vascular cambium in secondary growth?
    Produces secondary xylem and phloem, contributing to the plant's circumference.
  • Cork cells
    Non-living cells produced by the cork cambium, forming bark.
  • What is the significance of growth rings in trees?
    They indicate the age of the tree and are formed by the accumulation of secondary xylem.