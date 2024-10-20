Heart Physiology quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

What initiates the heart contractions in vertebrates? The sinoatrial (SA) node initiates heart contractions in vertebrates.

How do action potentials move between heart cells? Action potentials move between heart cells through gap junctions in intercalated discs.

What is the function of intercalated discs in heart muscle? Intercalated discs connect neighboring heart cells and contain gap junctions for action potential transmission.

What is the role of Purkinje fibers in the heart? Purkinje fibers propagate the action potential up through the ventricles from the bottom to the top.

What does an electrocardiogram (EKG) measure? An electrocardiogram (EKG) measures the electrical activity of the heart.

What is the difference between systolic and diastolic blood pressure? Systolic blood pressure is the highest pressure during ventricular contraction, while diastolic blood pressure is the lowest pressure during heart relaxation.

What is cardiac output? Cardiac output is the volume of blood pumped per minute by the ventricle.

What are the two components used to calculate cardiac output? Cardiac output is calculated using heart rate (beats per minute) and stroke volume (volume of blood per contraction).

What is hypertension? Hypertension is long-term high blood pressure, typically defined as systolic pressure over 140 mmHg.

What are baroreceptors and their function? Baroreceptors are pressure sensors that help detect and regulate blood pressure in the heart and arteries.

What is arteriosclerosis? Arteriosclerosis is the hardening of the arteries due to the accumulation of fat deposits.

What is the role of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) in the body? Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) delivers cholesterol in the body and can lead to fat deposits in arteries.

What is a myocardial infarction? A myocardial infarction, or heart attack, occurs when a coronary artery gets blocked, leading to damage of the heart muscle tissue.

What is the function of the diaphragm in respiration? The diaphragm helps in ventilation by creating negative pressure to pull air into the lungs.

What is the primary function of capillaries in the cardiovascular system? Capillaries facilitate the exchange of oxygen, nutrients, and waste products between blood and tissues.

What are the two main phases of the cardiac cycle? The two main phases of the cardiac cycle are systole (contraction phase) and diastole (relaxation phase).

What is the role of the atria in the heart? The atria receive blood from the veins and move it into the ventricles.

What is the function of the ventricles in the heart? The ventricles are the powerful pumping stations that push blood through the arteries.

What is the sinoatrial (SA) node responsible for? The SA node initiates heart contractions by generating action potentials.

What is the purpose of the delay at the atrioventricular (AV) node? The delay at the AV node allows the atria to completely empty their blood into the ventricles before ventricular contraction.

What is an electrocardiogram (EKG) used for? An EKG records the electrical activity of the heart.

What are the two measurements used to calculate cardiac output? Cardiac output is calculated using heart rate (beats per minute) and stroke volume (volume of blood pumped per contraction).

What are the main causes of hypertension? Hypertension can be caused by a high salt diet, high fat diet, lack of exercise, and genetics.