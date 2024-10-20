Skip to main content
Introduction to Cellular Respiration exam Flashcards

Introduction to Cellular Respiration exam
  • Aerobic Cellular Respiration
    The process of breaking down glucose in the presence of oxygen to produce ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.
  • What is the main purpose of aerobic cellular respiration?
    To make lots and lots of ATP or energy for the cell.
  • Mitochondria
    The organelle where most stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur.
  • What does the term 'aerobic' refer to in cellular respiration?
    The requirement of the presence of oxygen gas (O2).
  • Glycolysis
    The first stage of aerobic cellular respiration that occurs in the cytoplasm.
  • What are the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration?
    Glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.
  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between molecules.
  • What is the chemical formula for glucose?
    C6H12O6
  • Pyruvate Oxidation
    The second stage of aerobic cellular respiration that occurs in the mitochondria.
  • What is the final electron acceptor in aerobic cellular respiration?
    Oxygen (O2)
  • Krebs Cycle
    The third stage of aerobic cellular respiration, also known as the citric acid cycle.
  • What are the byproducts of aerobic cellular respiration?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
  • Electron Transport Chain
    The fourth stage of aerobic cellular respiration where most ATP is produced.
  • What mnemonic can help remember the stages of aerobic cellular respiration?
    Giant Pandas Killed Einstein (Glycolysis, Pyruvate oxidation, Krebs cycle, Electron transport chain).
  • Oxidative Phosphorylation
    The process of ATP production in the electron transport chain.
  • What is the main product of aerobic cellular respiration?
    ATP (adenosine triphosphate).
  • Substrate-Level Phosphorylation
    A way of generating ATP during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
  • What happens to glucose during aerobic cellular respiration?
    It is oxidized, losing electrons.
  • Cytoplasm
    The location where glycolysis occurs.
  • What happens to oxygen during aerobic cellular respiration?
    It is reduced, gaining electrons.
  • ATP
    The energy currency of the cell produced during cellular respiration.
  • What is the overall chemical equation for aerobic cellular respiration?
    C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP
  • Chemiosmosis
    The process of ATP generation in the electron transport chain.
  • What is the role of the electron transport chain in cellular respiration?
    To produce ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.
  • Lactic Acid Fermentation
    A type of anaerobic respiration that occurs in the absence of oxygen.
  • What are the two types of fermentation?
    Lactic acid fermentation and alcohol fermentation.
  • Anaerobic Respiration
    Cellular respiration that occurs without oxygen, using an alternative final electron acceptor.
  • What is the significance of the mitochondria in cellular respiration?
    It is the site where most stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur.
  • Alcohol Fermentation
    A type of anaerobic respiration that produces ethanol and carbon dioxide.