Introduction to Cellular Respiration exam Flashcards

Aerobic Cellular Respiration The process of breaking down glucose in the presence of oxygen to produce ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.

What is the main purpose of aerobic cellular respiration? To make lots and lots of ATP or energy for the cell.

Mitochondria The organelle where most stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur.

What does the term 'aerobic' refer to in cellular respiration? The requirement of the presence of oxygen gas (O2).

Glycolysis The first stage of aerobic cellular respiration that occurs in the cytoplasm.

What are the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration? Glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.

Redox Reaction A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between molecules.

What is the chemical formula for glucose? C6H12O6

Pyruvate Oxidation The second stage of aerobic cellular respiration that occurs in the mitochondria.

What is the final electron acceptor in aerobic cellular respiration? Oxygen (O2)

Krebs Cycle The third stage of aerobic cellular respiration, also known as the citric acid cycle.

What are the byproducts of aerobic cellular respiration? Carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).

Electron Transport Chain The fourth stage of aerobic cellular respiration where most ATP is produced.

What mnemonic can help remember the stages of aerobic cellular respiration? Giant Pandas Killed Einstein (Glycolysis, Pyruvate oxidation, Krebs cycle, Electron transport chain).

Oxidative Phosphorylation The process of ATP production in the electron transport chain.

What is the main product of aerobic cellular respiration? ATP (adenosine triphosphate).

Substrate-Level Phosphorylation A way of generating ATP during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.

What happens to glucose during aerobic cellular respiration? It is oxidized, losing electrons.

Cytoplasm The location where glycolysis occurs.

What happens to oxygen during aerobic cellular respiration? It is reduced, gaining electrons.

ATP The energy currency of the cell produced during cellular respiration.

What is the overall chemical equation for aerobic cellular respiration? C6H12O6 + 6O2 → 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP

Chemiosmosis The process of ATP generation in the electron transport chain.

What is the role of the electron transport chain in cellular respiration? To produce ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.

Lactic Acid Fermentation A type of anaerobic respiration that occurs in the absence of oxygen.

What are the two types of fermentation? Lactic acid fermentation and alcohol fermentation.

Anaerobic Respiration Cellular respiration that occurs without oxygen, using an alternative final electron acceptor.

What is the significance of the mitochondria in cellular respiration? It is the site where most stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur.