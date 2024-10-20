Introduction to DNA-Based Technology quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the first step in DNA cloning? The first step in DNA cloning is creating the recombinant DNA molecule using restriction enzymes to cut the DNA and ligation enzymes to paste it.

What does PCR stand for in DNA-based technologies? PCR stands for Polymerase Chain Reaction.

What are the three main steps of PCR? The three main steps of PCR are denaturation, annealing, and extension.

What technique is used for the separation of DNA samples? Gel electrophoresis is used for the separation of DNA samples.

What is the purpose of DNA sequencing in DNA-based technologies? The purpose of DNA sequencing is to determine the exact sequence of nucleotides in a DNA molecule.

What is the role of restriction enzymes in DNA cloning? Restriction enzymes act like molecular scissors to cut DNA at specific sequences.

What is the function of ligation enzymes in DNA cloning? Ligation enzymes help paste the DNA fragments together to form recombinant DNA.

What is the final step in DNA cloning after creating recombinant DNA? The final step is transforming the recombinant DNA into bacteria for replication.

What is the significance of dideoxy sequencing in DNA-based technologies? Dideoxy sequencing, also known as Sanger sequencing, is used to determine the DNA sequence by chain termination PCR.

What is the main goal of DNA cloning? The main goal of DNA cloning is to create many identical copies of a specific DNA sequence.

What is the role of E. coli in DNA cloning? E. coli is used as a host cell to replicate and clone the specific DNA sequence of interest.

What is the purpose of using a map in the lesson on DNA-based technologies? The map helps guide the lesson by showing the different branches and topics to be covered in DNA-based technologies.

What is the process of creating recombinant DNA called? The process of creating recombinant DNA is called DNA cloning.

What is the significance of gel electrophoresis in DNA-based technologies? Gel electrophoresis is significant for separating and analyzing DNA fragments based on their size.