Introduction to DNA Replication quiz Flashcards

Introduction to DNA Replication quiz
  • What is the primary function of topoisomerase in DNA replication?
    Topoisomerase relieves DNA supercoiling ahead of the replication fork.
  • What role does helicase play in DNA replication?
    Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix at the replication fork by breaking hydrogen bonds.
  • What is the function of single-stranded binding proteins (SSBs) during DNA replication?
    SSBs bind to and stabilize single-stranded DNA to prevent reannealing and degradation.
  • What is the purpose of RNA primers in DNA replication?
    RNA primers, created by primase, act as starting points for DNA synthesis.
  • Which enzyme is responsible for building new DNA strands in prokaryotes?
    DNA Polymerase III is the main enzyme responsible for building new DNA strands in prokaryotes.
  • What is the function of DNA Polymerase I in prokaryotic DNA replication?
    DNA Polymerase I replaces RNA primers with DNA.
  • What is the role of DNA ligase in DNA replication?
    DNA ligase covalently joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.
  • Where does DNA replication begin in prokaryotic cells?
    DNA replication begins at a single origin of replication on the circular chromosome.
  • How many origins of replication do eukaryotic chromosomes typically have?
    Eukaryotic chromosomes have multiple origins of replication, sometimes up to 100 or more.
  • What is a replication fork?
    A replication fork is a Y-shaped region where DNA is unwound and replication occurs.
  • In which direction does DNA replication proceed at the replication fork?
    DNA replication proceeds bidirectionally at each replication fork.
  • What is the significance of the 5' to 3' direction in DNA synthesis?
    New DNA strands are always synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction.
  • What is DNA supercoiling and why must it be relieved during replication?
    DNA supercoiling is the over-twisting of DNA, which must be relieved to prevent inhibition of DNA replication.
  • What is the function of DNA gyrase in prokaryotes?
    DNA gyrase, a type of topoisomerase, relieves DNA supercoiling in prokaryotes.
  • What is the role of primase in DNA replication?
    Primase synthesizes RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA polymerase.