Introduction to DNA Replication quiz Flashcards

- What is the primary function of topoisomerase in DNA replication?Topoisomerase relieves DNA supercoiling ahead of the replication fork.
- What role does helicase play in DNA replication?Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix at the replication fork by breaking hydrogen bonds.
- What is the function of single-stranded binding proteins (SSBs) during DNA replication?SSBs bind to and stabilize single-stranded DNA to prevent reannealing and degradation.
- What is the purpose of RNA primers in DNA replication?RNA primers, created by primase, act as starting points for DNA synthesis.
- Which enzyme is responsible for building new DNA strands in prokaryotes?DNA Polymerase III is the main enzyme responsible for building new DNA strands in prokaryotes.
- What is the function of DNA Polymerase I in prokaryotic DNA replication?DNA Polymerase I replaces RNA primers with DNA.
- What is the role of DNA ligase in DNA replication?DNA ligase covalently joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.
- Where does DNA replication begin in prokaryotic cells?DNA replication begins at a single origin of replication on the circular chromosome.
- How many origins of replication do eukaryotic chromosomes typically have?Eukaryotic chromosomes have multiple origins of replication, sometimes up to 100 or more.
- What is a replication fork?A replication fork is a Y-shaped region where DNA is unwound and replication occurs.
- In which direction does DNA replication proceed at the replication fork?DNA replication proceeds bidirectionally at each replication fork.
- What is the significance of the 5' to 3' direction in DNA synthesis?New DNA strands are always synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction.
- What is DNA supercoiling and why must it be relieved during replication?DNA supercoiling is the over-twisting of DNA, which must be relieved to prevent inhibition of DNA replication.
- What is the function of DNA gyrase in prokaryotes?DNA gyrase, a type of topoisomerase, relieves DNA supercoiling in prokaryotes.
- What is the role of primase in DNA replication?Primase synthesizes RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA polymerase.