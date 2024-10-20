Introduction to Energy exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Energy The ability to perform work or cause an overall change in a living system.

Potential Energy Stored energy that is available to do work or cause change.

Kinetic Energy The energy of motion.

Thermodynamics The study of energy transfers between different bodies of matter.

System (in thermodynamics) The specific portion of matter being studied.

Surroundings (in thermodynamics) Everything outside the system.

What is gravitational potential energy? Energy stored due to an object's position relative to gravity, such as a biker at the top of a hill.

What is chemical potential energy? Energy stored in chemical bonds, such as in glucose.

What is an example of kinetic energy? A biker coasting down a hill or muscle contractions.

What happens to potential energy when a biker starts moving down a hill? It is converted into kinetic energy.

What is the role of solar energy in photosynthesis? Solar energy enters the biological system (plant) to help produce glucose and oxygen.

What can biological systems exchange with their surroundings? Energy and mass.

What enters a plant during photosynthesis? Solar energy, carbon dioxide, and water.

What exits a plant during photosynthesis? Glucose and oxygen.

What is the most abundant sugar that exists? Glucose.

What is work in the context of biology? The transfer of energy that causes an overall change.

What is an example of a system in thermodynamics? An entire living organism or a single specific reaction.

What is the main takeaway about biological systems in thermodynamics? They can allow energy and mass to enter and exit the system in different forms.

