Introduction to Energy exam Flashcards

Introduction to Energy exam
  • Energy
    The ability to perform work or cause an overall change in a living system.
  • Potential Energy
    Stored energy that is available to do work or cause change.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy of motion.
  • Thermodynamics
    The study of energy transfers between different bodies of matter.
  • System (in thermodynamics)
    The specific portion of matter being studied.
  • Surroundings (in thermodynamics)
    Everything outside the system.
  • What is gravitational potential energy?
    Energy stored due to an object's position relative to gravity, such as a biker at the top of a hill.
  • What is chemical potential energy?
    Energy stored in chemical bonds, such as in glucose.
  • What is an example of kinetic energy?
    A biker coasting down a hill or muscle contractions.
  • What happens to potential energy when a biker starts moving down a hill?
    It is converted into kinetic energy.
  • What is the role of solar energy in photosynthesis?
    Solar energy enters the biological system (plant) to help produce glucose and oxygen.
  • What can biological systems exchange with their surroundings?
    Energy and mass.
  • What enters a plant during photosynthesis?
    Solar energy, carbon dioxide, and water.
  • What exits a plant during photosynthesis?
    Glucose and oxygen.
  • What is the most abundant sugar that exists?
    Glucose.
  • What is work in the context of biology?
    The transfer of energy that causes an overall change.
  • What is an example of a system in thermodynamics?
    An entire living organism or a single specific reaction.
  • What is the main takeaway about biological systems in thermodynamics?
    They can allow energy and mass to enter and exit the system in different forms.
