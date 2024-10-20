Introduction to Energy exam Flashcards
Introduction to Energy exam
- EnergyThe ability to perform work or cause an overall change in a living system.
- Potential EnergyStored energy that is available to do work or cause change.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy of motion.
- ThermodynamicsThe study of energy transfers between different bodies of matter.
- System (in thermodynamics)The specific portion of matter being studied.
- Surroundings (in thermodynamics)Everything outside the system.
- What is gravitational potential energy?Energy stored due to an object's position relative to gravity, such as a biker at the top of a hill.
- What is chemical potential energy?Energy stored in chemical bonds, such as in glucose.
- What is an example of kinetic energy?A biker coasting down a hill or muscle contractions.
- What happens to potential energy when a biker starts moving down a hill?It is converted into kinetic energy.
- What is the role of solar energy in photosynthesis?Solar energy enters the biological system (plant) to help produce glucose and oxygen.
- What can biological systems exchange with their surroundings?Energy and mass.
- What enters a plant during photosynthesis?Solar energy, carbon dioxide, and water.
- What exits a plant during photosynthesis?Glucose and oxygen.
- What is the most abundant sugar that exists?Glucose.
- What is work in the context of biology?The transfer of energy that causes an overall change.
- What is an example of a system in thermodynamics?An entire living organism or a single specific reaction.
- What is the main takeaway about biological systems in thermodynamics?They can allow energy and mass to enter and exit the system in different forms.
