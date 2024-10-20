Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz
- What is the primary function of ribosomes in a eukaryotic cell?Ribosomes are molecular machines that build proteins through a process called translation.
- Are ribosomes considered membranous or non-membranous organelles?Ribosomes are considered non-membranous organelles.
- Where can ribosomes be found within a eukaryotic cell?Ribosomes can be found free-floating in the cytoplasm or attached to the rough endoplasmic reticulum.
- What is the process called that ribosomes use to build proteins?The process is called translation.
- What distinguishes free ribosomes from attached ribosomes?Free ribosomes float in the cytoplasm, while attached ribosomes are bound to the rough endoplasmic reticulum.
- What is the cytoplasm in a eukaryotic cell?The cytoplasm is the area inside the cell but outside the organelles.
- What is the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rough ER) known for?The rough ER is known for having ribosomes attached to its surface and being involved in protein secretion.
- What are vesicles in the context of the endomembrane system?Vesicles are tiny membrane bubbles that carry materials between organelles.
- Which organelles are part of the endomembrane system involved in protein secretion?The nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, and transport vesicles are involved in protein secretion.
- What are the two main functions of the endomembrane system discussed in the lesson?The two main functions are protein secretion and cellular digestion.
- What is the role of the Golgi apparatus in the endomembrane system?The Golgi apparatus modifies, sorts, and packages proteins for secretion.
- What is the significance of the nuclear envelope in eukaryotic cells?The nuclear envelope encloses the nucleus and is part of the endomembrane system involved in protein secretion.
- What are lysosomes and peroxisomes primarily involved in?Lysosomes and peroxisomes are primarily involved in cellular digestion.
- What is the function of the central vacuole in plant cells?The central vacuole stores nutrients and waste products and helps maintain turgor pressure in plant cells.
- What is the primary function of the mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?Mitochondria are involved in energy production through aerobic respiration.