Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz Flashcards

  • What is the primary function of ribosomes in a eukaryotic cell?
    Ribosomes are molecular machines that build proteins through a process called translation.
  • Are ribosomes considered membranous or non-membranous organelles?
    Ribosomes are considered non-membranous organelles.
  • Where can ribosomes be found within a eukaryotic cell?
    Ribosomes can be found free-floating in the cytoplasm or attached to the rough endoplasmic reticulum.
  • What is the process called that ribosomes use to build proteins?
    The process is called translation.
  • What distinguishes free ribosomes from attached ribosomes?
    Free ribosomes float in the cytoplasm, while attached ribosomes are bound to the rough endoplasmic reticulum.
  • What is the cytoplasm in a eukaryotic cell?
    The cytoplasm is the area inside the cell but outside the organelles.
  • What is the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rough ER) known for?
    The rough ER is known for having ribosomes attached to its surface and being involved in protein secretion.
  • What are vesicles in the context of the endomembrane system?
    Vesicles are tiny membrane bubbles that carry materials between organelles.
  • Which organelles are part of the endomembrane system involved in protein secretion?
    The nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, and transport vesicles are involved in protein secretion.
  • What are the two main functions of the endomembrane system discussed in the lesson?
    The two main functions are protein secretion and cellular digestion.
  • What is the role of the Golgi apparatus in the endomembrane system?
    The Golgi apparatus modifies, sorts, and packages proteins for secretion.
  • What is the significance of the nuclear envelope in eukaryotic cells?
    The nuclear envelope encloses the nucleus and is part of the endomembrane system involved in protein secretion.
  • What are lysosomes and peroxisomes primarily involved in?
    Lysosomes and peroxisomes are primarily involved in cellular digestion.
  • What is the function of the central vacuole in plant cells?
    The central vacuole stores nutrients and waste products and helps maintain turgor pressure in plant cells.
  • What is the primary function of the mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?
    Mitochondria are involved in energy production through aerobic respiration.