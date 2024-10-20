Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of ribosomes in a eukaryotic cell? Ribosomes are molecular machines that build proteins through a process called translation.

Are ribosomes considered membranous or non-membranous organelles? Ribosomes are considered non-membranous organelles.

Where can ribosomes be found within a eukaryotic cell? Ribosomes can be found free-floating in the cytoplasm or attached to the rough endoplasmic reticulum.

What is the process called that ribosomes use to build proteins? The process is called translation.

What distinguishes free ribosomes from attached ribosomes? Free ribosomes float in the cytoplasm, while attached ribosomes are bound to the rough endoplasmic reticulum.

What is the cytoplasm in a eukaryotic cell? The cytoplasm is the area inside the cell but outside the organelles.

What is the rough endoplasmic reticulum (rough ER) known for? The rough ER is known for having ribosomes attached to its surface and being involved in protein secretion.

What are vesicles in the context of the endomembrane system? Vesicles are tiny membrane bubbles that carry materials between organelles.

Which organelles are part of the endomembrane system involved in protein secretion? The nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, and transport vesicles are involved in protein secretion.

What are the two main functions of the endomembrane system discussed in the lesson? The two main functions are protein secretion and cellular digestion.

What is the role of the Golgi apparatus in the endomembrane system? The Golgi apparatus modifies, sorts, and packages proteins for secretion.

What is the significance of the nuclear envelope in eukaryotic cells? The nuclear envelope encloses the nucleus and is part of the endomembrane system involved in protein secretion.

What are lysosomes and peroxisomes primarily involved in? Lysosomes and peroxisomes are primarily involved in cellular digestion.

What is the function of the central vacuole in plant cells? The central vacuole stores nutrients and waste products and helps maintain turgor pressure in plant cells.