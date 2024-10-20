Skip to main content
Introduction to Photosynthesis exam Flashcards

Introduction to Photosynthesis exam
  • Photosynthesis
    A process that uses sunlight to synthesize glucose from carbon dioxide and water, producing oxygen as a byproduct.
  • Chloroplast
    The organelle where photosynthesis takes place.
  • What are the reactants of photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and sunlight.
  • Autotrophs
    Organisms that can produce their own food through photosynthesis.
  • What is the chemical formula for glucose?
    C6H12O6
  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between two species.
  • What is reduced in photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2)
  • What is oxidized in photosynthesis?
    Water (H2O)
  • Leo the lion goes ger
    Mnemonic for remembering redox reactions: Lose Electrons Oxidized, Gain Electrons Reduced.
  • What are the products of photosynthesis?
    Glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen (O2)
  • Cellular Respiration
    A process that converts glucose and oxygen into carbon dioxide, water, and ATP energy.
  • How are photosynthesis and cellular respiration interconnected?
    The products of one process serve as the reactants for the other.
  • What is the main energy source for photosynthesis?
    Sunlight
  • What is the main energy product of cellular respiration?
    ATP
  • What is the role of chloroplasts in photosynthesis?
    They are the site where photosynthesis occurs.
  • What is the role of mitochondria in cellular respiration?
    They are the site where cellular respiration occurs.
  • What is the byproduct of photosynthesis?
    Oxygen (O2)
  • What is the byproduct of cellular respiration?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O)
  • What does the term 'photo' in photosynthesis refer to?
    Light, such as sunlight.
  • What does the term 'synthesis' in photosynthesis refer to?
    The ability to build or synthesize something, such as glucose.
  • What is the chemical equation for photosynthesis?
    6CO2 + 6H2O + sunlight -> C6H12O6 + 6O2
  • What is the chemical equation for cellular respiration?
    C6H12O6 + 6O2 -> 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP
  • What is the final electron acceptor in cellular respiration?
    Oxygen (O2)
  • What is the significance of photosynthesis in ecosystems?
    It transforms energy and cycles matter, providing food and oxygen.
  • What is the role of water in photosynthesis?
    It is oxidized to produce oxygen and provides electrons.
  • What is the role of carbon dioxide in photosynthesis?
    It is reduced to form glucose.
  • What is the relationship between photosynthesis and cellular respiration?
    They are complementary processes; the products of one are the reactants of the other.
  • What is the main purpose of photosynthesis?
    To convert solar energy into chemical energy stored in glucose.
  • What is the main purpose of cellular respiration?
    To convert chemical energy in glucose into ATP energy.