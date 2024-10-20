Introduction to Photosynthesis exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Photosynthesis A process that uses sunlight to synthesize glucose from carbon dioxide and water, producing oxygen as a byproduct.

Chloroplast The organelle where photosynthesis takes place.

What are the reactants of photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and sunlight.

Autotrophs Organisms that can produce their own food through photosynthesis.

What is the chemical formula for glucose? C6H12O6

Redox Reaction A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between two species.

What is reduced in photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide (CO2)

What is oxidized in photosynthesis? Water (H2O)

Leo the lion goes ger Mnemonic for remembering redox reactions: Lose Electrons Oxidized, Gain Electrons Reduced.

What are the products of photosynthesis? Glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen (O2)

Cellular Respiration A process that converts glucose and oxygen into carbon dioxide, water, and ATP energy.

How are photosynthesis and cellular respiration interconnected? The products of one process serve as the reactants for the other.

What is the main energy source for photosynthesis? Sunlight

What is the main energy product of cellular respiration? ATP

What is the role of chloroplasts in photosynthesis? They are the site where photosynthesis occurs.

What is the role of mitochondria in cellular respiration? They are the site where cellular respiration occurs.

What is the byproduct of photosynthesis? Oxygen (O2)

What is the byproduct of cellular respiration? Carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O)

What does the term 'photo' in photosynthesis refer to? Light, such as sunlight.

What does the term 'synthesis' in photosynthesis refer to? The ability to build or synthesize something, such as glucose.

What is the chemical equation for photosynthesis? 6CO2 + 6H2O + sunlight -> C6H12O6 + 6O2

What is the chemical equation for cellular respiration? C6H12O6 + 6O2 -> 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP

What is the final electron acceptor in cellular respiration? Oxygen (O2)

What is the significance of photosynthesis in ecosystems? It transforms energy and cycles matter, providing food and oxygen.

What is the role of water in photosynthesis? It is oxidized to produce oxygen and provides electrons.

What is the role of carbon dioxide in photosynthesis? It is reduced to form glucose.

What is the relationship between photosynthesis and cellular respiration? They are complementary processes; the products of one are the reactants of the other.

What is the main purpose of photosynthesis? To convert solar energy into chemical energy stored in glucose.