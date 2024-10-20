Introduction to Photosynthesis exam Flashcards
Introduction to Photosynthesis exam
Terms in this set (29)
- PhotosynthesisA process that uses sunlight to synthesize glucose from carbon dioxide and water, producing oxygen as a byproduct.
- ChloroplastThe organelle where photosynthesis takes place.
- What are the reactants of photosynthesis?Carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and sunlight.
- AutotrophsOrganisms that can produce their own food through photosynthesis.
- What is the chemical formula for glucose?C6H12O6
- Redox ReactionA chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between two species.
- What is reduced in photosynthesis?Carbon dioxide (CO2)
- What is oxidized in photosynthesis?Water (H2O)
- Leo the lion goes gerMnemonic for remembering redox reactions: Lose Electrons Oxidized, Gain Electrons Reduced.
- What are the products of photosynthesis?Glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen (O2)
- Cellular RespirationA process that converts glucose and oxygen into carbon dioxide, water, and ATP energy.
- How are photosynthesis and cellular respiration interconnected?The products of one process serve as the reactants for the other.
- What is the main energy source for photosynthesis?Sunlight
- What is the main energy product of cellular respiration?ATP
- What is the role of chloroplasts in photosynthesis?They are the site where photosynthesis occurs.
- What is the role of mitochondria in cellular respiration?They are the site where cellular respiration occurs.
- What is the byproduct of photosynthesis?Oxygen (O2)
- What is the byproduct of cellular respiration?Carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O)
- What does the term 'photo' in photosynthesis refer to?Light, such as sunlight.
- What does the term 'synthesis' in photosynthesis refer to?The ability to build or synthesize something, such as glucose.
- What is the chemical equation for photosynthesis?6CO2 + 6H2O + sunlight -> C6H12O6 + 6O2
- What is the chemical equation for cellular respiration?C6H12O6 + 6O2 -> 6CO2 + 6H2O + ATP
- What is the final electron acceptor in cellular respiration?Oxygen (O2)
- What is the significance of photosynthesis in ecosystems?It transforms energy and cycles matter, providing food and oxygen.
- What is the role of water in photosynthesis?It is oxidized to produce oxygen and provides electrons.
- What is the role of carbon dioxide in photosynthesis?It is reduced to form glucose.
- What is the relationship between photosynthesis and cellular respiration?They are complementary processes; the products of one are the reactants of the other.
- What is the main purpose of photosynthesis?To convert solar energy into chemical energy stored in glucose.
- What is the main purpose of cellular respiration?To convert chemical energy in glucose into ATP energy.