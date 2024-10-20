Introduction to Translation quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What are the two subunits that make up a ribosome? The two subunits are the large ribosomal subunit and the small ribosomal subunit.

What is the complete intact ribosome of prokaryotes called? The complete intact ribosome of prokaryotes is called a 70S ribosome.

What are the sizes of the large and small ribosomal subunits in prokaryotes? The large ribosomal subunit is 50S, and the small ribosomal subunit is 30S.

What is the complete intact ribosome of eukaryotes called? The complete intact ribosome of eukaryotes is called an 80S ribosome.

What are the sizes of the large and small ribosomal subunits in eukaryotes? The large ribosomal subunit is 60S, and the small ribosomal subunit is 40S.

What is the function of the A site in the ribosome? The A site is where tRNAs enter the ribosome carrying the next amino acid to be added.

What is the function of the P site in the ribosome? The P site holds the tRNA carrying the growing polypeptide chain.

What is the function of the E site in the ribosome? The E site is where discharged tRNAs exit the ribosome.

What is the start codon in mRNA and which amino acid does it specify? The start codon is AUG, and it specifies the amino acid methionine (MET).

During the initiation of translation, which ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA first? The small ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA first.

What are the three steps of translation? The three steps of translation are initiation, elongation, and termination.

What is the role of tRNA in translation? tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome and matches its anticodon with the mRNA codon.

What is the significance of the Svedberg unit (S) in ribosomal subunits? The Svedberg unit (S) describes how ribosomes sediment during centrifugation and is not a simple sum of the subunits.

What is the difference between charged and discharged tRNAs? Charged tRNAs are attached to amino acids, while discharged tRNAs are not.