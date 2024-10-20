Introduction to Translation quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Translation quiz
Terms in this set (15)
- What are the two subunits that make up a ribosome?The two subunits are the large ribosomal subunit and the small ribosomal subunit.
- What is the complete intact ribosome of prokaryotes called?The complete intact ribosome of prokaryotes is called a 70S ribosome.
- What are the sizes of the large and small ribosomal subunits in prokaryotes?The large ribosomal subunit is 50S, and the small ribosomal subunit is 30S.
- What is the complete intact ribosome of eukaryotes called?The complete intact ribosome of eukaryotes is called an 80S ribosome.
- What are the sizes of the large and small ribosomal subunits in eukaryotes?The large ribosomal subunit is 60S, and the small ribosomal subunit is 40S.
- What is the function of the A site in the ribosome?The A site is where tRNAs enter the ribosome carrying the next amino acid to be added.
- What is the function of the P site in the ribosome?The P site holds the tRNA carrying the growing polypeptide chain.
- What is the function of the E site in the ribosome?The E site is where discharged tRNAs exit the ribosome.
- What is the start codon in mRNA and which amino acid does it specify?The start codon is AUG, and it specifies the amino acid methionine (MET).
- During the initiation of translation, which ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA first?The small ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA first.
- What are the three steps of translation?The three steps of translation are initiation, elongation, and termination.
- What is the role of tRNA in translation?tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome and matches its anticodon with the mRNA codon.
- What is the significance of the Svedberg unit (S) in ribosomal subunits?The Svedberg unit (S) describes how ribosomes sediment during centrifugation and is not a simple sum of the subunits.
- What is the difference between charged and discharged tRNAs?Charged tRNAs are attached to amino acids, while discharged tRNAs are not.
- What is the sequence of events during the initiation of translation?The small ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA, then the tRNA, and finally the large ribosomal subunit binds.