Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Translation quiz Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Translation quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15
  • What are the two subunits that make up a ribosome?
    The two subunits are the large ribosomal subunit and the small ribosomal subunit.
  • What is the complete intact ribosome of prokaryotes called?
    The complete intact ribosome of prokaryotes is called a 70S ribosome.
  • What are the sizes of the large and small ribosomal subunits in prokaryotes?
    The large ribosomal subunit is 50S, and the small ribosomal subunit is 30S.
  • What is the complete intact ribosome of eukaryotes called?
    The complete intact ribosome of eukaryotes is called an 80S ribosome.
  • What are the sizes of the large and small ribosomal subunits in eukaryotes?
    The large ribosomal subunit is 60S, and the small ribosomal subunit is 40S.
  • What is the function of the A site in the ribosome?
    The A site is where tRNAs enter the ribosome carrying the next amino acid to be added.
  • What is the function of the P site in the ribosome?
    The P site holds the tRNA carrying the growing polypeptide chain.
  • What is the function of the E site in the ribosome?
    The E site is where discharged tRNAs exit the ribosome.
  • What is the start codon in mRNA and which amino acid does it specify?
    The start codon is AUG, and it specifies the amino acid methionine (MET).
  • During the initiation of translation, which ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA first?
    The small ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA first.
  • What are the three steps of translation?
    The three steps of translation are initiation, elongation, and termination.
  • What is the role of tRNA in translation?
    tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome and matches its anticodon with the mRNA codon.
  • What is the significance of the Svedberg unit (S) in ribosomal subunits?
    The Svedberg unit (S) describes how ribosomes sediment during centrifugation and is not a simple sum of the subunits.
  • What is the difference between charged and discharged tRNAs?
    Charged tRNAs are attached to amino acids, while discharged tRNAs are not.
  • What is the sequence of events during the initiation of translation?
    The small ribosomal subunit binds to the mRNA, then the tRNA, and finally the large ribosomal subunit binds.