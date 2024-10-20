Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy exam

Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy exam
  • Mesophyll
    The interior leaf tissue rich in chloroplasts where photosynthesis occurs.
  • What is the function of stomata?
    Stomata regulate gas exchange, allowing carbon dioxide in and oxygen out.
  • Chloroplast
    Organelles in mesophyll cells that serve as the site of photosynthesis.
  • What are thylakoids?
    Thylakoids are membrane-bound structures within chloroplasts, stacked in grana.
  • Stroma
    The fluid-filled space within chloroplasts, surrounding the thylakoids.
  • What is the role of electromagnetic wavelengths in photosynthesis?
    They provide the energy needed to drive the photosynthetic process.
  • Grana
    Stacks of thylakoids within the chloroplast.
  • What does the term 'mesophyll' mean?
    Derived from 'meso' (middle) and 'phil' (leaf), it refers to the middle leaf tissue.
  • Stomata
    Tiny pores on the leaf surface that control gas exchange.
  • What is the difference between stomata and stroma?
    Stomata are pores for gas exchange; stroma is the fluid inside chloroplasts.
  • Photosynthesis
    The process by which plants convert light energy into chemical energy.
  • What are the two membranes of a chloroplast?
    The outer membrane and the inner membrane.
  • What happens when stomata are open?
    They allow for gas exchange, enabling photosynthesis to proceed.
  • Thylakoid
    A single membrane-bound structure within the chloroplast.
  • What is the function of the mesophyll tissue?
    It performs photosynthesis for the plant.
  • What is the significance of chloroplasts in mesophyll cells?
    They contain the structures necessary for photosynthesis.
  • What is the role of the stroma in chloroplasts?
    It is the site where the Calvin cycle of photosynthesis occurs.
  • What gases are exchanged through the stomata?
    Carbon dioxide, oxygen, and water vapor.
  • What is the primary function of chloroplasts?
    To capture light energy and convert it into chemical energy through photosynthesis.
  • What are the components of a granum?
    Stacks of thylakoids within the chloroplast.
  • What is the relationship between mesophyll cells and chloroplasts?
    Mesophyll cells contain numerous chloroplasts, which are the sites of photosynthesis.
  • What is the function of the outer membrane of a chloroplast?
    It surrounds and protects the entire organelle.
  • What is the function of the inner membrane of a chloroplast?
    It encloses the stroma and thylakoids, playing a role in the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis.
  • What is the significance of the grana in chloroplasts?
    They increase the surface area for light absorption during photosynthesis.
  • What is the role of light in photosynthesis?
    Light provides the energy required to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen.
  • What is the primary site of photosynthesis in a leaf?
    The mesophyll tissue.
  • What is the function of the stomata in relation to water vapor?
    They allow water vapor to diffuse in and out of the leaf.
  • What is the importance of the chloroplast's structure in photosynthesis?
    Its structure, including thylakoids and stroma, facilitates the light-dependent and light-independent reactions of photosynthesis.