Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy exam Flashcards

Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy exam
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy exam
- MesophyllThe interior leaf tissue rich in chloroplasts where photosynthesis occurs.
- What is the function of stomata?Stomata regulate gas exchange, allowing carbon dioxide in and oxygen out.
- ChloroplastOrganelles in mesophyll cells that serve as the site of photosynthesis.
- What are thylakoids?Thylakoids are membrane-bound structures within chloroplasts, stacked in grana.
- StromaThe fluid-filled space within chloroplasts, surrounding the thylakoids.
- What is the role of electromagnetic wavelengths in photosynthesis?They provide the energy needed to drive the photosynthetic process.
- GranaStacks of thylakoids within the chloroplast.
- What does the term 'mesophyll' mean?Derived from 'meso' (middle) and 'phil' (leaf), it refers to the middle leaf tissue.
- StomataTiny pores on the leaf surface that control gas exchange.
- What is the difference between stomata and stroma?Stomata are pores for gas exchange; stroma is the fluid inside chloroplasts.
- PhotosynthesisThe process by which plants convert light energy into chemical energy.
- What are the two membranes of a chloroplast?The outer membrane and the inner membrane.
- What happens when stomata are open?They allow for gas exchange, enabling photosynthesis to proceed.
- ThylakoidA single membrane-bound structure within the chloroplast.
- What is the function of the mesophyll tissue?It performs photosynthesis for the plant.
- What is the significance of chloroplasts in mesophyll cells?They contain the structures necessary for photosynthesis.
- What is the role of the stroma in chloroplasts?It is the site where the Calvin cycle of photosynthesis occurs.
- What gases are exchanged through the stomata?Carbon dioxide, oxygen, and water vapor.
- What is the primary function of chloroplasts?To capture light energy and convert it into chemical energy through photosynthesis.
- What are the components of a granum?Stacks of thylakoids within the chloroplast.
- What is the relationship between mesophyll cells and chloroplasts?Mesophyll cells contain numerous chloroplasts, which are the sites of photosynthesis.
- What is the function of the outer membrane of a chloroplast?It surrounds and protects the entire organelle.
- What is the function of the inner membrane of a chloroplast?It encloses the stroma and thylakoids, playing a role in the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis.
- What is the significance of the grana in chloroplasts?They increase the surface area for light absorption during photosynthesis.
- What is the role of light in photosynthesis?Light provides the energy required to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen.
- What is the primary site of photosynthesis in a leaf?The mesophyll tissue.
- What is the function of the stomata in relation to water vapor?They allow water vapor to diffuse in and out of the leaf.
- What is the importance of the chloroplast's structure in photosynthesis?Its structure, including thylakoids and stroma, facilitates the light-dependent and light-independent reactions of photosynthesis.