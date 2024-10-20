Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Mesophyll The interior leaf tissue rich in chloroplasts where photosynthesis occurs.

What is the function of stomata? Stomata regulate gas exchange, allowing carbon dioxide in and oxygen out.

Chloroplast Organelles in mesophyll cells that serve as the site of photosynthesis.

What are thylakoids? Thylakoids are membrane-bound structures within chloroplasts, stacked in grana.

Stroma The fluid-filled space within chloroplasts, surrounding the thylakoids.

What is the role of electromagnetic wavelengths in photosynthesis? They provide the energy needed to drive the photosynthetic process.

Grana Stacks of thylakoids within the chloroplast.

What does the term 'mesophyll' mean? Derived from 'meso' (middle) and 'phil' (leaf), it refers to the middle leaf tissue.

Stomata Tiny pores on the leaf surface that control gas exchange.

What is the difference between stomata and stroma? Stomata are pores for gas exchange; stroma is the fluid inside chloroplasts.

Photosynthesis The process by which plants convert light energy into chemical energy.

What are the two membranes of a chloroplast? The outer membrane and the inner membrane.

What happens when stomata are open? They allow for gas exchange, enabling photosynthesis to proceed.

Thylakoid A single membrane-bound structure within the chloroplast.

What is the function of the mesophyll tissue? It performs photosynthesis for the plant.

What is the significance of chloroplasts in mesophyll cells? They contain the structures necessary for photosynthesis.

What is the role of the stroma in chloroplasts? It is the site where the Calvin cycle of photosynthesis occurs.

What gases are exchanged through the stomata? Carbon dioxide, oxygen, and water vapor.

What is the primary function of chloroplasts? To capture light energy and convert it into chemical energy through photosynthesis.

What are the components of a granum? Stacks of thylakoids within the chloroplast.

What is the relationship between mesophyll cells and chloroplasts? Mesophyll cells contain numerous chloroplasts, which are the sites of photosynthesis.

What is the function of the outer membrane of a chloroplast? It surrounds and protects the entire organelle.

What is the function of the inner membrane of a chloroplast? It encloses the stroma and thylakoids, playing a role in the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis.

What is the significance of the grana in chloroplasts? They increase the surface area for light absorption during photosynthesis.

What is the role of light in photosynthesis? Light provides the energy required to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen.

What is the primary site of photosynthesis in a leaf? The mesophyll tissue.

What is the function of the stomata in relation to water vapor? They allow water vapor to diffuse in and out of the leaf.