Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers definitions Flashcards

Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers definitions
  • Eukaryotic Organisms
    Organisms with complex cells containing a nucleus and organelles, undergoing sexual life cycles involving meiosis, gamete formation, fertilization, and mitosis for genetic diversity.
  • Sexual Life Cycles
    A process in eukaryotes involving meiosis, gamete formation, fertilization, and mitosis to create genetically diverse offspring.
  • Response: Genetic Diversity
    Variation in genetic makeup among individuals within a population, resulting from the combination of genes during sexual reproduction, including processes like meiosis and fertilization.
  • Genes
    Units of heredity made of DNA that determine specific traits by coding for proteins, passed from parents to offspring during sexual reproduction, ensuring genetic diversity.
  • Cell Division
    The process by which a single cell divides to form two or more daughter cells, essential for growth, reproduction, and genetic diversity in eukaryotic organisms.
  • Meiosis
    A specialized cell division process that reduces chromosome number by half, producing genetically diverse gametes (sperm and egg) essential for sexual reproduction in eukaryotic organisms.
  • Gametes
    Haploid cells produced by meiosis, essential for sexual reproduction, that combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote, ensuring genetic diversity.
  • Egg
    A female gamete produced via meiosis, essential for sexual reproduction, which combines with a sperm to form a zygote, initiating the development of a new organism.
  • Sperm
    A male gamete produced via meiosis, essential for fertilization, combining with a female gamete to form a zygote, initiating a new organism's development.
  • Zygote
    The initial cell formed when two gametes unite during fertilization, containing a complete set of chromosomes from both parents, and will undergo mitosis to develop into a new organism.
  • Mitosis
    A process of cell division in eukaryotes where a single cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells, crucial for growth, development, and tissue repair.
  • Organism
    A living entity capable of growth, reproduction, and maintaining homeostasis, often through complex processes like meiosis and mitosis, resulting in genetic diversity and continuation of its species.
  • Gamete Formation
    The process in which meiosis produces haploid cells (sperm and egg) that combine during fertilization to form a genetically unique zygote.
  • Fertilization
    The union of haploid gametes (egg and sperm) to form a diploid zygote, initiating the development of a new organism.