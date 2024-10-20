Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers definitions Flashcards
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers definitions
Terms in this set (14)
- Eukaryotic OrganismsOrganisms with complex cells containing a nucleus and organelles, undergoing sexual life cycles involving meiosis, gamete formation, fertilization, and mitosis for genetic diversity.
- Sexual Life CyclesA process in eukaryotes involving meiosis, gamete formation, fertilization, and mitosis to create genetically diverse offspring.
- Response: Genetic DiversityVariation in genetic makeup among individuals within a population, resulting from the combination of genes during sexual reproduction, including processes like meiosis and fertilization.
- GenesUnits of heredity made of DNA that determine specific traits by coding for proteins, passed from parents to offspring during sexual reproduction, ensuring genetic diversity.
- Cell DivisionThe process by which a single cell divides to form two or more daughter cells, essential for growth, reproduction, and genetic diversity in eukaryotic organisms.
- MeiosisA specialized cell division process that reduces chromosome number by half, producing genetically diverse gametes (sperm and egg) essential for sexual reproduction in eukaryotic organisms.
- GametesHaploid cells produced by meiosis, essential for sexual reproduction, that combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote, ensuring genetic diversity.
- EggA female gamete produced via meiosis, essential for sexual reproduction, which combines with a sperm to form a zygote, initiating the development of a new organism.
- SpermA male gamete produced via meiosis, essential for fertilization, combining with a female gamete to form a zygote, initiating a new organism's development.
- ZygoteThe initial cell formed when two gametes unite during fertilization, containing a complete set of chromosomes from both parents, and will undergo mitosis to develop into a new organism.
- MitosisA process of cell division in eukaryotes where a single cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells, crucial for growth, development, and tissue repair.
- OrganismA living entity capable of growth, reproduction, and maintaining homeostasis, often through complex processes like meiosis and mitosis, resulting in genetic diversity and continuation of its species.
- Gamete FormationThe process in which meiosis produces haploid cells (sperm and egg) that combine during fertilization to form a genetically unique zygote.
- FertilizationThe union of haploid gametes (egg and sperm) to form a diploid zygote, initiating the development of a new organism.