Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz Flashcards

  • What must occur before meiosis can take place in a diploid cell?
    Interphase must occur, during which the cell replicates its DNA and makes proteins for cell division.
  • What are the three phases of interphase?
    The three phases of interphase are G1 phase, S phase, and G2 phase.
  • During which phase of interphase does DNA replication occur?
    DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase.
  • How is meiosis different from mitosis in terms of the type of cells it produces?
    Meiosis produces four genetically diverse haploid gametes, whereas mitosis regenerates the same types of cells.
  • What is the end result of meiosis?
    The end result of meiosis is four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
  • What is a diploid germ cell?
    A diploid germ cell is a cell with two copies of every chromosome that acts as the precursor for making gametes.
  • What are gametes?
    Gametes are sex cells, either sperm or eggs, that are haploid.
  • What does the term 'haploid' mean?
    Haploid means having a single set of unpaired chromosomes.
  • What is cytokinesis and when does it occur during meiosis?
    Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm and it occurs after both meiosis I and meiosis II.
  • How many genetically diverse cells are produced at the end of meiosis?
    Four genetically diverse haploid cells are produced at the end of meiosis.
  • What is the significance of genetic diversity in gametes?
    Genetic diversity in gametes is important for variation in offspring, which can contribute to evolution and adaptation.
  • What is the role of the G1 phase in interphase?
    The G1 phase is the first phase of interphase where the cell grows and makes proteins necessary for DNA replication.
  • What happens during the G2 phase of interphase?
    During the G2 phase, the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis or meiosis by making necessary proteins and organelles.
  • What is the main difference between meiosis I and meiosis II?
    Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
  • Why is meiosis considered a linear process rather than cyclic?
    Meiosis is considered linear because it does not regenerate the same types of cells but instead produces genetically diverse gametes.