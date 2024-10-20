Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What must occur before meiosis can take place in a diploid cell? Interphase must occur, during which the cell replicates its DNA and makes proteins for cell division.

What are the three phases of interphase? The three phases of interphase are G1 phase, S phase, and G2 phase.

During which phase of interphase does DNA replication occur? DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase.

How is meiosis different from mitosis in terms of the type of cells it produces? Meiosis produces four genetically diverse haploid gametes, whereas mitosis regenerates the same types of cells.

What is the end result of meiosis? The end result of meiosis is four genetically diverse haploid gametes.

What is a diploid germ cell? A diploid germ cell is a cell with two copies of every chromosome that acts as the precursor for making gametes.

What are gametes? Gametes are sex cells, either sperm or eggs, that are haploid.

What does the term 'haploid' mean? Haploid means having a single set of unpaired chromosomes.

What is cytokinesis and when does it occur during meiosis? Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm and it occurs after both meiosis I and meiosis II.

How many genetically diverse cells are produced at the end of meiosis? Four genetically diverse haploid cells are produced at the end of meiosis.

What is the significance of genetic diversity in gametes? Genetic diversity in gametes is important for variation in offspring, which can contribute to evolution and adaptation.

What is the role of the G1 phase in interphase? The G1 phase is the first phase of interphase where the cell grows and makes proteins necessary for DNA replication.

What happens during the G2 phase of interphase? During the G2 phase, the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis or meiosis by making necessary proteins and organelles.

What is the main difference between meiosis I and meiosis II? Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids.