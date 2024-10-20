Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz Flashcards
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers quiz
Terms in this set (15)
- What must occur before meiosis can take place in a diploid cell?Interphase must occur, during which the cell replicates its DNA and makes proteins for cell division.
- What are the three phases of interphase?The three phases of interphase are G1 phase, S phase, and G2 phase.
- During which phase of interphase does DNA replication occur?DNA replication occurs during the S phase of interphase.
- How is meiosis different from mitosis in terms of the type of cells it produces?Meiosis produces four genetically diverse haploid gametes, whereas mitosis regenerates the same types of cells.
- What is the end result of meiosis?The end result of meiosis is four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
- What is a diploid germ cell?A diploid germ cell is a cell with two copies of every chromosome that acts as the precursor for making gametes.
- What are gametes?Gametes are sex cells, either sperm or eggs, that are haploid.
- What does the term 'haploid' mean?Haploid means having a single set of unpaired chromosomes.
- What is cytokinesis and when does it occur during meiosis?Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm and it occurs after both meiosis I and meiosis II.
- How many genetically diverse cells are produced at the end of meiosis?Four genetically diverse haploid cells are produced at the end of meiosis.
- What is the significance of genetic diversity in gametes?Genetic diversity in gametes is important for variation in offspring, which can contribute to evolution and adaptation.
- What is the role of the G1 phase in interphase?The G1 phase is the first phase of interphase where the cell grows and makes proteins necessary for DNA replication.
- What happens during the G2 phase of interphase?During the G2 phase, the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis or meiosis by making necessary proteins and organelles.
- What is the main difference between meiosis I and meiosis II?Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
- Why is meiosis considered a linear process rather than cyclic?Meiosis is considered linear because it does not regenerate the same types of cells but instead produces genetically diverse gametes.