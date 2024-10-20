Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz Flashcards
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz
15
- What is the primary function of chloroplasts in plant cells?Chloroplasts function as the site of photosynthesis, where sunlight is used to synthesize sugars like glucose.
- What are the two membranes found in mitochondria called?The two membranes in mitochondria are the outer membrane and the folded inner membrane.
- What is the term for the folds in the inner mitochondrial membrane?The folds in the inner mitochondrial membrane are called cristae.
- What is the space between the outer and inner mitochondrial membranes called?The space between the outer and inner mitochondrial membranes is called the intermembrane space.
- What is the function of the mitochondrial matrix?The mitochondrial matrix contains enzymes, ribosomes, and mitochondrial DNA, and is involved in various metabolic processes.
- What is the primary role of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells?Mitochondria are responsible for producing ATP through aerobic respiration.
- What is the endosymbiotic theory?The endosymbiotic theory suggests that mitochondria and chloroplasts were once independently living bacteria that were engulfed by a host cell.
- What type of DNA do mitochondria and chloroplasts contain?Mitochondria and chloroplasts contain small circular DNA, similar to prokaryotic cells.
- What are thylakoids and where are they found?Thylakoids are interconnected pancake-shaped sacs made of membranes found within chloroplasts.
- What is the stroma in chloroplasts analogous to in mitochondria?The stroma in chloroplasts is analogous to the mitochondrial matrix.
- What is the primary function of the stroma in chloroplasts?The stroma contains chloroplast enzymes, ribosomes, and DNA, and is involved in the synthesis of organic molecules during photosynthesis.
- What is the significance of the 70s ribosomes found in mitochondria and chloroplasts?The 70s ribosomes in mitochondria and chloroplasts are similar to those in prokaryotic cells, supporting the endosymbiotic theory.
- What is the process by which mitochondria and chloroplasts replicate?Mitochondria and chloroplasts replicate via binary fission, similar to prokaryotic cells.
- What are grana in chloroplasts?Grana are stacks of thylakoids within the chloroplasts.
- What is the role of photosynthetic cyanobacterium in the endosymbiotic theory?Photosynthetic cyanobacterium, when engulfed by a host cell, evolved into today's chloroplasts.