Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz Flashcards

What is the primary function of chloroplasts in plant cells? Chloroplasts function as the site of photosynthesis, where sunlight is used to synthesize sugars like glucose.

What are the two membranes found in mitochondria called? The two membranes in mitochondria are the outer membrane and the folded inner membrane.

What is the term for the folds in the inner mitochondrial membrane? The folds in the inner mitochondrial membrane are called cristae.

What is the space between the outer and inner mitochondrial membranes called? The space between the outer and inner mitochondrial membranes is called the intermembrane space.

What is the function of the mitochondrial matrix? The mitochondrial matrix contains enzymes, ribosomes, and mitochondrial DNA, and is involved in various metabolic processes.

What is the primary role of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells? Mitochondria are responsible for producing ATP through aerobic respiration.

What is the endosymbiotic theory? The endosymbiotic theory suggests that mitochondria and chloroplasts were once independently living bacteria that were engulfed by a host cell.

What type of DNA do mitochondria and chloroplasts contain? Mitochondria and chloroplasts contain small circular DNA, similar to prokaryotic cells.

What are thylakoids and where are they found? Thylakoids are interconnected pancake-shaped sacs made of membranes found within chloroplasts.

What is the stroma in chloroplasts analogous to in mitochondria? The stroma in chloroplasts is analogous to the mitochondrial matrix.

What is the primary function of the stroma in chloroplasts? The stroma contains chloroplast enzymes, ribosomes, and DNA, and is involved in the synthesis of organic molecules during photosynthesis.

What is the significance of the 70s ribosomes found in mitochondria and chloroplasts? The 70s ribosomes in mitochondria and chloroplasts are similar to those in prokaryotic cells, supporting the endosymbiotic theory.

What is the process by which mitochondria and chloroplasts replicate? Mitochondria and chloroplasts replicate via binary fission, similar to prokaryotic cells.

What are grana in chloroplasts? Grana are stacks of thylakoids within the chloroplasts.