Negative & Positive Feedback quiz Flashcards
Back
Negative & Positive Feedback quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- What is negative feedback in a metabolic pathway?Negative feedback is when the final product of a metabolic pathway inhibits an earlier step in the same pathway.
- How does negative feedback act in a metabolic pathway?Negative feedback acts like a red light, stopping or slowing down the metabolic pathway.
- What is the role of the final product in negative feedback?The final product inhibits an earlier enzyme in the same metabolic pathway to decrease its own production.
- What does the negative sign represent in a negative feedback diagram?The negative sign represents inhibition, blocking or slowing down an enzyme in the pathway.
- Why is negative feedback important in metabolic pathways?Negative feedback is important because it helps regulate the production of the final product, preventing overproduction.
- What is feedback inhibition?Feedback inhibition is when the products of a pathway interact with the pathway itself to regulate its function.
- Can multiple products be required for feedback inhibition?No, often only a single product of the pathway is needed to regulate that pathway.
- Where do the products bind in feedback inhibition to prevent enzyme activity?The products bind to an allosteric site, not the active site, to prevent enzyme activity.
- What is the physiological importance of feedback inhibition?Feedback inhibition is crucial for regulating many biological pathways and processes.
- What is the effect of inhibiting an earlier step in a metabolic pathway?Inhibiting an earlier step leads to decreased production of the final product.
- What is an example of a molecule that might be regulated by negative feedback?A molecule like ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) can be regulated by negative feedback to control energy production.
- What is the difference between negative feedback and positive feedback?Negative feedback inhibits a pathway to decrease product production, while positive feedback amplifies a pathway to increase product production.
- How does negative feedback contribute to homeostasis?Negative feedback helps maintain homeostasis by regulating metabolic pathways and preventing excessive accumulation of products.
- What is the role of enzymes in negative feedback?Enzymes are inhibited by the final product in negative feedback, which slows down or stops the metabolic pathway.
- What is an allosteric site in the context of feedback inhibition?An allosteric site is a site on an enzyme where a product binds to inhibit the enzyme's activity, distinct from the active site.