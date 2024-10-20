Negative & Positive Feedback quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is negative feedback in a metabolic pathway? Negative feedback is when the final product of a metabolic pathway inhibits an earlier step in the same pathway.

How does negative feedback act in a metabolic pathway? Negative feedback acts like a red light, stopping or slowing down the metabolic pathway.

What is the role of the final product in negative feedback? The final product inhibits an earlier enzyme in the same metabolic pathway to decrease its own production.

What does the negative sign represent in a negative feedback diagram? The negative sign represents inhibition, blocking or slowing down an enzyme in the pathway.

Why is negative feedback important in metabolic pathways? Negative feedback is important because it helps regulate the production of the final product, preventing overproduction.

What is feedback inhibition? Feedback inhibition is when the products of a pathway interact with the pathway itself to regulate its function.

Can multiple products be required for feedback inhibition? No, often only a single product of the pathway is needed to regulate that pathway.

Where do the products bind in feedback inhibition to prevent enzyme activity? The products bind to an allosteric site, not the active site, to prevent enzyme activity.

What is the physiological importance of feedback inhibition? Feedback inhibition is crucial for regulating many biological pathways and processes.

What is the effect of inhibiting an earlier step in a metabolic pathway? Inhibiting an earlier step leads to decreased production of the final product.

What is an example of a molecule that might be regulated by negative feedback? A molecule like ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) can be regulated by negative feedback to control energy production.

What is the difference between negative feedback and positive feedback? Negative feedback inhibits a pathway to decrease product production, while positive feedback amplifies a pathway to increase product production.

How does negative feedback contribute to homeostasis? Negative feedback helps maintain homeostasis by regulating metabolic pathways and preventing excessive accumulation of products.

What is the role of enzymes in negative feedback? Enzymes are inhibited by the final product in negative feedback, which slows down or stops the metabolic pathway.