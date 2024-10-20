Nonvascular Plants exam Flashcards
Back
Nonvascular Plants exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
- BryophytesNonvascular plants including mosses, liverworts, and hornworts.
- What is the dominant life cycle stage in bryophytes?Gametophyte
- GametophyteThe gamete-producing part of the bryophyte life cycle.
- What do bryophytes lack that vascular plants have?Vascular tissue reinforced with lignin.
- AntheridiumThe structure that produces sperm in bryophytes.
- What is required for sperm to reach the egg in bryophytes?Water
- ArchegoniumThe structure that produces eggs in bryophytes.
- What are rhizoids?Root-like structures in bryophytes that lack vascular tissue.
- SporophyteThe spore-producing part of the bryophyte life cycle.
- What are the three parts of a bryophyte sporophyte?Foot, seta, and capsule.
- ProtonemaA chain of cells that grows from a spore and develops into a gametophyte.
- What is the function of the foot in bryophyte sporophytes?Absorbs nutrients from the gametophyte.
- GametangiaOrgans or cells where gametes are produced in bryophytes.
- What is the role of the seta in bryophyte sporophytes?Transports nutrients from the gametophyte to the capsule.
- MonoeciousA plant that bears both sperm and eggs on the same gametophyte.
- What is the capsule in bryophyte sporophytes?The structure that contains the sporangium and produces spores.
- DioeciousA plant that bears sperm and eggs on separate gametophytes.
- What is the significance of gametophyte dominance in bryophytes?It means the gametophyte is the most visible and long-lived stage.
- HomosporesProducing spores of the same type.
- What is the function of the sporangium in bryophytes?Produces spores through meiosis.
- EmbryophytesA clade that includes all land plants.
- What is the role of the gametophore in bryophytes?It contains the gametangia where gametes are produced.
- Bisexual gametophytesGametophytes that produce both male and female gametes.
- What is the ploidy level of bryophyte spores?Haploid (n)
- What happens after fertilization in bryophytes?A diploid zygote forms and develops into a sporophyte.
- Nonvascular leavesLeaf-like structures in bryophytes that lack vascular tissue.
- What is the main difference between bryophytes and vascular plants?Bryophytes lack vascular tissue.
- What is the function of the capsule in bryophytes?It is the sporangium structure that produces and releases spores.
- What is the role of water in bryophyte reproduction?It is necessary for sperm to swim to the egg for fertilization.