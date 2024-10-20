Nonvascular Plants exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Bryophytes Nonvascular plants including mosses, liverworts, and hornworts.

What is the dominant life cycle stage in bryophytes? Gametophyte

Gametophyte The gamete-producing part of the bryophyte life cycle.

What do bryophytes lack that vascular plants have? Vascular tissue reinforced with lignin.

Antheridium The structure that produces sperm in bryophytes.

What is required for sperm to reach the egg in bryophytes? Water

Archegonium The structure that produces eggs in bryophytes.

What are rhizoids? Root-like structures in bryophytes that lack vascular tissue.

Sporophyte The spore-producing part of the bryophyte life cycle.

What are the three parts of a bryophyte sporophyte? Foot, seta, and capsule.

Protonema A chain of cells that grows from a spore and develops into a gametophyte.

What is the function of the foot in bryophyte sporophytes? Absorbs nutrients from the gametophyte.

Gametangia Organs or cells where gametes are produced in bryophytes.

What is the role of the seta in bryophyte sporophytes? Transports nutrients from the gametophyte to the capsule.

Monoecious A plant that bears both sperm and eggs on the same gametophyte.

What is the capsule in bryophyte sporophytes? The structure that contains the sporangium and produces spores.

Dioecious A plant that bears sperm and eggs on separate gametophytes.

What is the significance of gametophyte dominance in bryophytes? It means the gametophyte is the most visible and long-lived stage.

Homospores Producing spores of the same type.

What is the function of the sporangium in bryophytes? Produces spores through meiosis.

Embryophytes A clade that includes all land plants.

What is the role of the gametophore in bryophytes? It contains the gametangia where gametes are produced.

Bisexual gametophytes Gametophytes that produce both male and female gametes.

What is the ploidy level of bryophyte spores? Haploid (n)

What happens after fertilization in bryophytes? A diploid zygote forms and develops into a sporophyte.

Nonvascular leaves Leaf-like structures in bryophytes that lack vascular tissue.

What is the main difference between bryophytes and vascular plants? Bryophytes lack vascular tissue.

What is the function of the capsule in bryophytes? It is the sporangium structure that produces and releases spores.