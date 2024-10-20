Skip to main content
Nonvascular Plants exam Flashcards

Nonvascular Plants exam
  • Bryophytes
    Nonvascular plants including mosses, liverworts, and hornworts.
  • What is the dominant life cycle stage in bryophytes?
    Gametophyte
  • Gametophyte
    The gamete-producing part of the bryophyte life cycle.
  • What do bryophytes lack that vascular plants have?
    Vascular tissue reinforced with lignin.
  • Antheridium
    The structure that produces sperm in bryophytes.
  • What is required for sperm to reach the egg in bryophytes?
    Water
  • Archegonium
    The structure that produces eggs in bryophytes.
  • What are rhizoids?
    Root-like structures in bryophytes that lack vascular tissue.
  • Sporophyte
    The spore-producing part of the bryophyte life cycle.
  • What are the three parts of a bryophyte sporophyte?
    Foot, seta, and capsule.
  • Protonema
    A chain of cells that grows from a spore and develops into a gametophyte.
  • What is the function of the foot in bryophyte sporophytes?
    Absorbs nutrients from the gametophyte.
  • Gametangia
    Organs or cells where gametes are produced in bryophytes.
  • What is the role of the seta in bryophyte sporophytes?
    Transports nutrients from the gametophyte to the capsule.
  • Monoecious
    A plant that bears both sperm and eggs on the same gametophyte.
  • What is the capsule in bryophyte sporophytes?
    The structure that contains the sporangium and produces spores.
  • Dioecious
    A plant that bears sperm and eggs on separate gametophytes.
  • What is the significance of gametophyte dominance in bryophytes?
    It means the gametophyte is the most visible and long-lived stage.
  • Homospores
    Producing spores of the same type.
  • What is the function of the sporangium in bryophytes?
    Produces spores through meiosis.
  • Embryophytes
    A clade that includes all land plants.
  • What is the role of the gametophore in bryophytes?
    It contains the gametangia where gametes are produced.
  • Bisexual gametophytes
    Gametophytes that produce both male and female gametes.
  • What is the ploidy level of bryophyte spores?
    Haploid (n)
  • What happens after fertilization in bryophytes?
    A diploid zygote forms and develops into a sporophyte.
  • Nonvascular leaves
    Leaf-like structures in bryophytes that lack vascular tissue.
  • What is the main difference between bryophytes and vascular plants?
    Bryophytes lack vascular tissue.
  • What is the function of the capsule in bryophytes?
    It is the sporangium structure that produces and releases spores.
  • What is the role of water in bryophyte reproduction?
    It is necessary for sperm to swim to the egg for fertilization.