Overview of Animals quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the initial single cell called that eventually develops into a complex animal body? The initial single cell is called a zygote.

What are the three primary germ layers formed during gastrulation? The three primary germ layers are the ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.

What is the difference between protostomes and deuterostomes in terms of the blastopore? In protostomes, the blastopore develops into the mouth, while in deuterostomes, it develops into the anus.

What type of cleavage is associated with protostomes? Protostomes are associated with spiral and determinate cleavage.

What type of cleavage is associated with deuterostomes? Deuterostomes are associated with radial and indeterminate cleavage.

What is the coelom and from which germ layer does it derive? The coelom is a body cavity that surrounds the digestive tract and it derives from the mesoderm.

What is the difference between a true coelom and a pseudocoelom? A true coelom is derived entirely from the mesoderm, while a pseudocoelom is derived from both the mesoderm and endoderm.

What type of body symmetry do most complex animals exhibit? Most complex animals exhibit bilateral symmetry.

What is cephalization and in which type of organisms is it commonly found? Cephalization is the concentration of nervous tissue at the anterior end of an organism, commonly found in animals with a central nervous system.

What are the two main body plans of Cnidarians? The two main body plans of Cnidarians are the polyp and the Medusa.

What specialized cells do Cnidarians use for stinging and capturing prey? Cnidarians use specialized cells called cnidocytes, which contain nematocysts.

What is the function of choanocytes in sponges? Choanocytes are flagellated cells that capture food particles and bacteria, performing intracellular digestion.

What is the mesohyl in sponges? The mesohyl is a gelatinous matrix that separates the two regions of a sponge's body and contains amoebocytes.

What is the significance of the Cambrian explosion in animal evolution? The Cambrian explosion is significant because it led to the rapid diversification and emergence of many bilateral animal phyla.