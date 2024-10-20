Passive vs. Active Transport definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Passive vs. Active Transport definitions

Passive vs. Active Transport definitions
  • Active Transport
    The process of moving molecules against their concentration gradient using energy, typically ATP, and requiring transport proteins.
  • Passive Transport
    Movement of molecules across a cell membrane without energy input, following the concentration gradient, sometimes utilizing transport proteins.
  • Cell Membrane
    A selective barrier that regulates the entry and exit of substances, maintaining homeostasis through active and passive transport mechanisms.
  • Concentration Gradient
    The gradual difference in the concentration of solutes in a solution between two regions, leading to the movement of particles from high to low concentration.
  • Atp
    A molecule that provides energy for cellular processes, especially active transport, by releasing energy when its phosphate bonds are broken.
  • Transport Proteins
    Proteins that facilitate the movement of substances across cell membranes, either passively without energy or actively with ATP, often moving molecules against their concentration gradient.
  • Symporter
    A transport protein that moves two different molecules in the same direction across a cell membrane, often using energy (ATP) for active transport.
  • Uniporter
    A transport protein that facilitates the movement of a single type of molecule across a cell membrane without requiring energy.
  • Energy
    The capacity to perform work or cause change, often required for active transport processes in cells, typically derived from ATP.
  • Cellular Transport
    Movement of substances across a cell membrane, either requiring energy (active) or not (passive), to maintain homeostasis and facilitate cellular functions.
  • Molecules
    Molecules: Chemical structures consisting of two or more atoms bonded together, fundamental to biological processes and cellular functions.
  • Communication
    The process by which cells exchange information through chemical signals, electrical signals, or direct contact to coordinate functions and responses.
  • Substances
    Substances: Materials or molecules that are transported across cell membranes via active (energy-requiring) or passive (non-energy-requiring) transport mechanisms.
  • Transporter
    A protein that facilitates the movement of molecules across a cell membrane, either requiring energy (active) or not (passive), and can transport one or multiple molecules simultaneously.