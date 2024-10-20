Passive vs. Active Transport definitions Flashcards
- Active TransportThe process of moving molecules against their concentration gradient using energy, typically ATP, and requiring transport proteins.
- Passive TransportMovement of molecules across a cell membrane without energy input, following the concentration gradient, sometimes utilizing transport proteins.
- Cell MembraneA selective barrier that regulates the entry and exit of substances, maintaining homeostasis through active and passive transport mechanisms.
- Concentration GradientThe gradual difference in the concentration of solutes in a solution between two regions, leading to the movement of particles from high to low concentration.
- AtpA molecule that provides energy for cellular processes, especially active transport, by releasing energy when its phosphate bonds are broken.
- Transport ProteinsProteins that facilitate the movement of substances across cell membranes, either passively without energy or actively with ATP, often moving molecules against their concentration gradient.
- SymporterA transport protein that moves two different molecules in the same direction across a cell membrane, often using energy (ATP) for active transport.
- UniporterA transport protein that facilitates the movement of a single type of molecule across a cell membrane without requiring energy.
- EnergyThe capacity to perform work or cause change, often required for active transport processes in cells, typically derived from ATP.
- Cellular TransportMovement of substances across a cell membrane, either requiring energy (active) or not (passive), to maintain homeostasis and facilitate cellular functions.
- MoleculesMolecules: Chemical structures consisting of two or more atoms bonded together, fundamental to biological processes and cellular functions.
- CommunicationThe process by which cells exchange information through chemical signals, electrical signals, or direct contact to coordinate functions and responses.
- SubstancesSubstances: Materials or molecules that are transported across cell membranes via active (energy-requiring) or passive (non-energy-requiring) transport mechanisms.
- TransporterA protein that facilitates the movement of molecules across a cell membrane, either requiring energy (active) or not (passive), and can transport one or multiple molecules simultaneously.