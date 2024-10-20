Pedigrees exam Flashcards

A chart or family tree that depicts family relationships and tracks phenotypes over generations.

What shape represents females in a pedigree?

What shape represents males in a pedigree?

Indicate affected individuals with the phenotype of interest.

Represented by an unshaded circle.

Represented by an unshaded square.

By vertical lines connecting them to the same set of parents.

How are siblings represented in a pedigree?

The first generation in a pedigree.

The first generation of offspring in a pedigree.

The second generation of offspring in a pedigree.

How do you determine the father of an individual in a pedigree?

By finding the vertical connection to an unshaded square (unaffected male) or shaded square (affected male).