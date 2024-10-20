Pedigrees exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Pedigrees exam

Pedigrees exam
  • Pedigree
    A chart or family tree that depicts family relationships and tracks phenotypes over generations.
  • What shape represents females in a pedigree?
    Circles represent females.
  • What shape represents males in a pedigree?
    Squares represent males.
  • Shaded shapes in a pedigree
    Indicate affected individuals with the phenotype of interest.
  • Horizontal lines in a pedigree
    Connect mating pairs.
  • Vertical lines in a pedigree
    Connect parents to offspring.
  • Unaffected female in a pedigree
    Represented by an unshaded circle.
  • Unaffected male in a pedigree
    Represented by an unshaded square.
  • Affected female in a pedigree
    Represented by a shaded circle.
  • Affected male in a pedigree
    Represented by a shaded square.
  • How are siblings represented in a pedigree?
    By vertical lines connecting them to the same set of parents.
  • P generation
    The first generation in a pedigree.
  • F1 generation
    The first generation of offspring in a pedigree.
  • F2 generation
    The second generation of offspring in a pedigree.
  • How do you determine the father of an individual in a pedigree?
    By finding the vertical connection to an unshaded square (unaffected male) or shaded square (affected male).
  • How do you determine siblings in a pedigree?
    By finding individuals vertically connected to the same set of parents.
  • How do you determine a daughter in a pedigree?
    By finding a vertical connection to a circle (female) from the parents.
  • What does a vertical connection between two individuals indicate?
    A parent-offspring relationship.
  • What does a horizontal connection between two individuals indicate?
    A mating pair.
  • How are generations typically read in a pedigree?
    From top to bottom.
  • What does an unshaded square represent?
    An unaffected male.
  • What does an unshaded circle represent?
    An unaffected female.
  • What does a shaded square represent?
    An affected male.
  • What does a shaded circle represent?
    An affected female.
  • How do you identify the F1 generation in a pedigree?
    The first generation of offspring below the P generation.
  • How do you identify the F2 generation in a pedigree?
    The generation below the F1 generation.
  • What is the significance of shaded shapes in a pedigree?
    They indicate individuals with the phenotype of interest.
  • How do you determine the mother of an individual in a pedigree?
    By finding the vertical connection to an unshaded circle (unaffected female) or shaded circle (affected female).
  • What does a vertical line connecting two shapes indicate?
    A parent-offspring relationship.