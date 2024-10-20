Pedigrees exam Flashcards
Pedigrees exam
- PedigreeA chart or family tree that depicts family relationships and tracks phenotypes over generations.
- What shape represents females in a pedigree?Circles represent females.
- What shape represents males in a pedigree?Squares represent males.
- Shaded shapes in a pedigreeIndicate affected individuals with the phenotype of interest.
- Horizontal lines in a pedigreeConnect mating pairs.
- Vertical lines in a pedigreeConnect parents to offspring.
- Unaffected female in a pedigreeRepresented by an unshaded circle.
- Unaffected male in a pedigreeRepresented by an unshaded square.
- Affected female in a pedigreeRepresented by a shaded circle.
- Affected male in a pedigreeRepresented by a shaded square.
- How are siblings represented in a pedigree?By vertical lines connecting them to the same set of parents.
- P generationThe first generation in a pedigree.
- F1 generationThe first generation of offspring in a pedigree.
- F2 generationThe second generation of offspring in a pedigree.
- How do you determine the father of an individual in a pedigree?By finding the vertical connection to an unshaded square (unaffected male) or shaded square (affected male).
- How do you determine siblings in a pedigree?By finding individuals vertically connected to the same set of parents.
- How do you determine a daughter in a pedigree?By finding a vertical connection to a circle (female) from the parents.
- What does a vertical connection between two individuals indicate?A parent-offspring relationship.
- What does a horizontal connection between two individuals indicate?A mating pair.
- How are generations typically read in a pedigree?From top to bottom.
- What does an unshaded square represent?An unaffected male.
- What does an unshaded circle represent?An unaffected female.
- What does a shaded square represent?An affected male.
- What does a shaded circle represent?An affected female.
- How do you identify the F1 generation in a pedigree?The first generation of offspring below the P generation.
- How do you identify the F2 generation in a pedigree?The generation below the F1 generation.
- What is the significance of shaded shapes in a pedigree?They indicate individuals with the phenotype of interest.
- How do you determine the mother of an individual in a pedigree?By finding the vertical connection to an unshaded circle (unaffected female) or shaded circle (affected female).
- What does a vertical line connecting two shapes indicate?A parent-offspring relationship.