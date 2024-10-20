Phylogeny exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Taxonomy The science of classifying organisms based on shared characteristics and evolutionary relationships.

What is phylogeny? The study of evolutionary relationships among organisms.

Domain The highest taxonomic rank in the hierarchical classification of organisms.

What are the three domains of life? Archaea, Bacteria, and Eukarya.

Homology Similarity between organisms due to shared ancestry.

What is analogy in evolutionary biology? Similarity between organisms due to convergent evolution, not shared ancestry.

Cladistics A method of classifying organisms based on common ancestry and evolutionary relationships.

What is a synapomorphy? A shared derived trait found in an ancestor and all of its descendants.

Outgroup A monophyletic group used as a reference point for the group being studied.

What is a monophyletic group? A group consisting of an ancestor and all of its descendants.

Paraphyletic group A group consisting of an ancestor and some, but not all, of its descendants.

What is a polyphyletic group? A group that includes various distantly related species but not their common ancestor.

Ancestral trait A character that existed in an ancestor.

What is a derived trait? A modified form of an ancestral trait not found in the ancestor.

Orthologous genes Homologous genes separated by a speciation event.

What are paralogous genes? Homologous genes that diverged after a gene duplication event.

Horizontal gene transfer The transfer of genes from one genome to another, common in prokaryotes.

What is vertical gene transfer? The transmission of genes from parent to offspring.

Homoplasy Analogous structures that arose independently.

What is convergent evolution? The process where unrelated organisms independently evolve similar traits.

Scientific name The genus and species name of an organism, italicized or underlined.

What is the correct format for writing a scientific name? Genus capitalized and species lowercase, both italicized or underlined.

Systematics The study of the relationships of organisms.

What is a phylogenetic tree? A branching diagram showing inferred evolutionary relationships between species.

Clade A group of organisms that includes an ancestor and all its descendants.

What is a symplesiomorphy? An ancestral trait shared by two or more descendant taxa.

Dear King Philip Came Over For Good Soup A mnemonic to remember the taxonomic hierarchy: Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species.

What is the most inclusive taxonomic category? Domain.