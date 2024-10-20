Phylogeny exam Flashcards
Phylogeny exam
- TaxonomyThe science of classifying organisms based on shared characteristics and evolutionary relationships.
- What is phylogeny?The study of evolutionary relationships among organisms.
- DomainThe highest taxonomic rank in the hierarchical classification of organisms.
- What are the three domains of life?Archaea, Bacteria, and Eukarya.
- HomologySimilarity between organisms due to shared ancestry.
- What is analogy in evolutionary biology?Similarity between organisms due to convergent evolution, not shared ancestry.
- CladisticsA method of classifying organisms based on common ancestry and evolutionary relationships.
- What is a synapomorphy?A shared derived trait found in an ancestor and all of its descendants.
- OutgroupA monophyletic group used as a reference point for the group being studied.
- What is a monophyletic group?A group consisting of an ancestor and all of its descendants.
- Paraphyletic groupA group consisting of an ancestor and some, but not all, of its descendants.
- What is a polyphyletic group?A group that includes various distantly related species but not their common ancestor.
- Ancestral traitA character that existed in an ancestor.
- What is a derived trait?A modified form of an ancestral trait not found in the ancestor.
- Orthologous genesHomologous genes separated by a speciation event.
- What are paralogous genes?Homologous genes that diverged after a gene duplication event.
- Horizontal gene transferThe transfer of genes from one genome to another, common in prokaryotes.
- What is vertical gene transfer?The transmission of genes from parent to offspring.
- HomoplasyAnalogous structures that arose independently.
- What is convergent evolution?The process where unrelated organisms independently evolve similar traits.
- Scientific nameThe genus and species name of an organism, italicized or underlined.
- What is the correct format for writing a scientific name?Genus capitalized and species lowercase, both italicized or underlined.
- SystematicsThe study of the relationships of organisms.
- What is a phylogenetic tree?A branching diagram showing inferred evolutionary relationships between species.
- CladeA group of organisms that includes an ancestor and all its descendants.
- What is a symplesiomorphy?An ancestral trait shared by two or more descendant taxa.
- Dear King Philip Came Over For Good SoupA mnemonic to remember the taxonomic hierarchy: Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species.
- What is the most inclusive taxonomic category?Domain.
- What is the least inclusive taxonomic category?Species.