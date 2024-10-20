Skip to main content
Phylogeny quiz Flashcards

Phylogeny quiz
  • What is an ancestral trait in phylogeny?
    An ancestral trait is a character that existed in an ancestor and is found in its descendants.
  • What defines a derived trait in phylogeny?
    A derived trait is a modified form of an ancestral trait that is not found in the common ancestor.
  • What is homology in the context of phylogeny?
    Homology refers to similarities between organisms due to a shared ancestral trait.
  • What is analogy in phylogeny?
    Analogy refers to similarities between organisms that arise due to convergent evolution, not shared ancestry.
  • What is convergent evolution?
    Convergent evolution is when unrelated organisms independently evolve similar traits due to similar environmental pressures.
  • What is homoplasy?
    Homoplasy refers to analogous structures that arose independently in different organisms.
  • What is an example of homoplasy?
    An example of homoplasy is the wings of pterosaurs, bats, and birds, which evolved independently.
  • What is a clade in phylogenetic terms?
    A clade is a group of organisms that includes a common ancestor and all its descendants.
  • What is a monophyletic group?
    A monophyletic group includes an ancestral species and all of its descendants.
  • What is a paraphyletic group?
    A paraphyletic group includes an ancestral species and some, but not all, of its descendants.
  • What is a polyphyletic group?
    A polyphyletic group includes various distantly related species but not their common ancestor.
  • What is an outgroup in phylogenetic studies?
    An outgroup is a monophyletic group used as a reference point for the groups being studied.
  • What is a synapomorphy?
    A synapomorphy is a trait shared by taxa and their most recent common ancestor, but not found in earlier ancestors.
  • What is a symplesiomorphy?
    A symplesiomorphy is an ancestral trait shared by two or more descendant taxa.
  • What is horizontal gene transfer?
    Horizontal gene transfer is the transmission of DNA from one genome to another, often seen in prokaryotes.