Phylogeny quiz Flashcards

What is an ancestral trait in phylogeny? An ancestral trait is a character that existed in an ancestor and is found in its descendants.

What defines a derived trait in phylogeny? A derived trait is a modified form of an ancestral trait that is not found in the common ancestor.

What is homology in the context of phylogeny? Homology refers to similarities between organisms due to a shared ancestral trait.

What is analogy in phylogeny? Analogy refers to similarities between organisms that arise due to convergent evolution, not shared ancestry.

What is convergent evolution? Convergent evolution is when unrelated organisms independently evolve similar traits due to similar environmental pressures.

What is homoplasy? Homoplasy refers to analogous structures that arose independently in different organisms.

What is an example of homoplasy? An example of homoplasy is the wings of pterosaurs, bats, and birds, which evolved independently.

What is a clade in phylogenetic terms? A clade is a group of organisms that includes a common ancestor and all its descendants.

What is a monophyletic group? A monophyletic group includes an ancestral species and all of its descendants.

What is a paraphyletic group? A paraphyletic group includes an ancestral species and some, but not all, of its descendants.

What is a polyphyletic group? A polyphyletic group includes various distantly related species but not their common ancestor.

What is an outgroup in phylogenetic studies? An outgroup is a monophyletic group used as a reference point for the groups being studied.

What is a synapomorphy? A synapomorphy is a trait shared by taxa and their most recent common ancestor, but not found in earlier ancestors.

What is a symplesiomorphy? A symplesiomorphy is an ancestral trait shared by two or more descendant taxa.