Phylogeny quiz Flashcards

Phylogeny quiz
Phylogeny quiz
Terms in this set (15)
- What is an ancestral trait in phylogeny?An ancestral trait is a character that existed in an ancestor and is found in its descendants.
- What defines a derived trait in phylogeny?A derived trait is a modified form of an ancestral trait that is not found in the common ancestor.
- What is homology in the context of phylogeny?Homology refers to similarities between organisms due to a shared ancestral trait.
- What is analogy in phylogeny?Analogy refers to similarities between organisms that arise due to convergent evolution, not shared ancestry.
- What is convergent evolution?Convergent evolution is when unrelated organisms independently evolve similar traits due to similar environmental pressures.
- What is homoplasy?Homoplasy refers to analogous structures that arose independently in different organisms.
- What is an example of homoplasy?An example of homoplasy is the wings of pterosaurs, bats, and birds, which evolved independently.
- What is a clade in phylogenetic terms?A clade is a group of organisms that includes a common ancestor and all its descendants.
- What is a monophyletic group?A monophyletic group includes an ancestral species and all of its descendants.
- What is a paraphyletic group?A paraphyletic group includes an ancestral species and some, but not all, of its descendants.
- What is a polyphyletic group?A polyphyletic group includes various distantly related species but not their common ancestor.
- What is an outgroup in phylogenetic studies?An outgroup is a monophyletic group used as a reference point for the groups being studied.
- What is a synapomorphy?A synapomorphy is a trait shared by taxa and their most recent common ancestor, but not found in earlier ancestors.
- What is a symplesiomorphy?A symplesiomorphy is an ancestral trait shared by two or more descendant taxa.
- What is horizontal gene transfer?Horizontal gene transfer is the transmission of DNA from one genome to another, often seen in prokaryotes.