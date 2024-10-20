Plant Development definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Plant Development The process by which a plant develops from a single cell into a mature organism, involving embryogenesis, germination, and the formation of vegetative and reproductive structures.

Embryogenesis The process where a fertilized ovule develops into a seed containing a plant embryo and support structures, involving asymmetric cell divisions and formation of apical and basal cells.

Ovule A plant structure that, after fertilization, develops into a seed containing an embryo and supportive tissues, similar to the placenta in mammals.

Seed A plant structure that contains an embryo and support tissues, enabling the embryo to develop into a new plant upon germination.

Germination The process by which a seed develops into a new plant, involving the emergence of the radicle (root) and shoot from the seed coat.

Vegetative Development The process in plants that develops roots, leaves, and stems, focusing on non-reproductive structures post-germination.

Reproductive Development The process by which plants develop reproductive structures such as flowers, fruits, and seeds, enabling sexual reproduction and the continuation of the species.

Apical Basal Axis The developmental axis in plants extending from the root tip to the shoot tip, guiding the formation of structures from the base (roots) to the apex (leaves and stems).

Radial Axis The axis extending from the center of a plant stem outward, crucial for organizing embryonic tissues like epidermis, ground tissue, and vascular tissue during development.

Zygote The initial cell formed after the fertilization of an ovule, which undergoes asymmetric cell divisions to develop into a plant embryo and supportive structures.

Cotyledons Embryonic leaves in seed plants that provide nutrients to the developing seedling and are the first leaves to appear during germination.

Hypocotyl The embryonic stem of a plant, located between the cotyledons and the root, which elongates during germination to push the seedling above the soil.

Meristem A region in plants containing undifferentiated cells capable of division and growth, giving rise to various organs like roots, leaves, and stems, ensuring continuous growth throughout the plant's life.

Epidermis The outermost cell layer in plants, specialized for protection, forming a barrier against environmental factors and pathogens.