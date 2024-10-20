Skip to main content
Plant Development exam Flashcards

Plant Development exam
  • Embryogenesis
    The process where a fertilized ovule develops into a seed containing a plant embryo and support structures.
  • Do plant cells migrate during development?
    No, plant cells do not migrate due to their rigid cell walls.
  • Germination
    The process by which a seed develops into a new plant.
  • What are the key stages of plant development?
    Germination, vegetative development, and reproductive development.
  • Vegetative Development
    The process that develops the roots, leaves, and stems of a plant.
  • Reproductive Development
    The process that develops the reproductive parts of a plant.
  • Asymmetric Cell Divisions
    Cell divisions where the resulting daughter cells are of different sizes and contents.
  • What forms from the apical cell?
    The plant embryo.
  • What forms from the basal cell?
    Support structures for the embryo.
  • Meristems
    Regions in plants containing stem cells that enable continuous growth.
  • Shoot Apical Meristem (SAM)
    A meristem that gives rise to organs like flowers and leaves.
  • Root Apical Meristem
    A meristem that gives rise to the roots.
  • What are the three types of embryonic tissues in plants?
    Epidermis, ground tissue, and vascular tissue.
  • Epidermis
    The outermost layer of cells in a plant, specialized for protection.
  • Ground Tissue
    Cells that differentiate into specialized cells like photosynthetic cells.
  • Vascular Tissue
    Cells that differentiate into specialized transport cells for food and water.
  • Auxin
    A hormone that provides positional information in developing plants.
  • What is the apical-basal axis?
    An axis in plants that runs from the roots to the shoots.
  • Radial Axis
    An axis in plants that runs from the center of the stem outward.
  • Cotyledons
    Embryonic leaves in a plant embryo.
  • Hypocotyl
    The embryonic stem in a plant embryo.
  • Shoot
    The part of the plant made up of the hypocotyl and cotyledons.
  • Root
    The underground portion of the plant that forms from the radicle.
  • What is the role of the suspensor in plant development?
    It contributes to the supportive structures of the embryo.
  • Can plant cells dedifferentiate?
    Yes, some plant cells can dedifferentiate to become different types of cells.
  • What is the significance of meristems in plants?
    They ensure that plants can have lifelong growth.
  • What is the role of auxin in plant development?
    It acts as a morphogen providing positional information for cell differentiation.
  • What is the difference between plant and animal cell fate?
    Plant cells can dedifferentiate, while animal cells have their fates sealed.
  • What are the two main types of meristems in plants?
    Shoot apical meristem (SAM) and root apical meristem.