Plant Development exam Flashcards

Embryogenesis The process where a fertilized ovule develops into a seed containing a plant embryo and support structures.

Do plant cells migrate during development? No, plant cells do not migrate due to their rigid cell walls.

Germination The process by which a seed develops into a new plant.

What are the key stages of plant development? Germination, vegetative development, and reproductive development.

Vegetative Development The process that develops the roots, leaves, and stems of a plant.

Reproductive Development The process that develops the reproductive parts of a plant.

Asymmetric Cell Divisions Cell divisions where the resulting daughter cells are of different sizes and contents.

What forms from the apical cell? The plant embryo.

What forms from the basal cell? Support structures for the embryo.

Meristems Regions in plants containing stem cells that enable continuous growth.

Shoot Apical Meristem (SAM) A meristem that gives rise to organs like flowers and leaves.

Root Apical Meristem A meristem that gives rise to the roots.

What are the three types of embryonic tissues in plants? Epidermis, ground tissue, and vascular tissue.

Epidermis The outermost layer of cells in a plant, specialized for protection.

Ground Tissue Cells that differentiate into specialized cells like photosynthetic cells.

Vascular Tissue Cells that differentiate into specialized transport cells for food and water.

Auxin A hormone that provides positional information in developing plants.

What is the apical-basal axis? An axis in plants that runs from the roots to the shoots.

Radial Axis An axis in plants that runs from the center of the stem outward.

Cotyledons Embryonic leaves in a plant embryo.

Hypocotyl The embryonic stem in a plant embryo.

Shoot The part of the plant made up of the hypocotyl and cotyledons.

Root The underground portion of the plant that forms from the radicle.

What is the role of the suspensor in plant development? It contributes to the supportive structures of the embryo.

Can plant cells dedifferentiate? Yes, some plant cells can dedifferentiate to become different types of cells.

What is the significance of meristems in plants? They ensure that plants can have lifelong growth.

What is the role of auxin in plant development? It acts as a morphogen providing positional information for cell differentiation.

What is the difference between plant and animal cell fate? Plant cells can dedifferentiate, while animal cells have their fates sealed.