Plant Development exam Flashcards
Plant Development exam
- EmbryogenesisThe process where a fertilized ovule develops into a seed containing a plant embryo and support structures.
- Do plant cells migrate during development?No, plant cells do not migrate due to their rigid cell walls.
- GerminationThe process by which a seed develops into a new plant.
- What are the key stages of plant development?Germination, vegetative development, and reproductive development.
- Vegetative DevelopmentThe process that develops the roots, leaves, and stems of a plant.
- Reproductive DevelopmentThe process that develops the reproductive parts of a plant.
- Asymmetric Cell DivisionsCell divisions where the resulting daughter cells are of different sizes and contents.
- What forms from the apical cell?The plant embryo.
- What forms from the basal cell?Support structures for the embryo.
- MeristemsRegions in plants containing stem cells that enable continuous growth.
- Shoot Apical Meristem (SAM)A meristem that gives rise to organs like flowers and leaves.
- Root Apical MeristemA meristem that gives rise to the roots.
- What are the three types of embryonic tissues in plants?Epidermis, ground tissue, and vascular tissue.
- EpidermisThe outermost layer of cells in a plant, specialized for protection.
- Ground TissueCells that differentiate into specialized cells like photosynthetic cells.
- Vascular TissueCells that differentiate into specialized transport cells for food and water.
- AuxinA hormone that provides positional information in developing plants.
- What is the apical-basal axis?An axis in plants that runs from the roots to the shoots.
- Radial AxisAn axis in plants that runs from the center of the stem outward.
- CotyledonsEmbryonic leaves in a plant embryo.
- HypocotylThe embryonic stem in a plant embryo.
- ShootThe part of the plant made up of the hypocotyl and cotyledons.
- RootThe underground portion of the plant that forms from the radicle.
- What is the role of the suspensor in plant development?It contributes to the supportive structures of the embryo.
- Can plant cells dedifferentiate?Yes, some plant cells can dedifferentiate to become different types of cells.
- What is the significance of meristems in plants?They ensure that plants can have lifelong growth.
- What is the role of auxin in plant development?It acts as a morphogen providing positional information for cell differentiation.
- What is the difference between plant and animal cell fate?Plant cells can dedifferentiate, while animal cells have their fates sealed.
- What are the two main types of meristems in plants?Shoot apical meristem (SAM) and root apical meristem.