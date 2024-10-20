Plant Development quiz Flashcards
Back
Plant Development quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- What are the two cells formed after the asymmetric division of a plant zygote called?The two cells are called the apical cell and the basal cell.
- What structure does the basal cell form in plant development?The basal cell forms the suspensor, which contributes to the supportive structures of the embryo.
- What is the role of the shoot apical meristem (SAM) in plant development?The shoot apical meristem gives rise to organs like flowers and leaves.
- What are cotyledons in the context of plant development?Cotyledons are embryonic leaves in the developing plant embryo.
- What is the function of the root apical meristem (RAM)?The root apical meristem gives rise to the roots of the plant.
- What are the three embryonic tissues formed along the radial axis in plant development?The three embryonic tissues are the epidermis, ground tissue, and vascular tissue.
- What is the primary function of the epidermis in plants?The epidermis is the outermost layer of cells specialized to protect the organism.
- What is the role of ground tissue in plants?Ground tissue differentiates into specialized cells like photosynthetic cells.
- What are xylem and phloem, and from which tissue do they arise?Xylem and phloem are types of vascular tissues that arise from the vascular tissue.
- What hormone provides positional information in developing plants?The hormone auxin provides positional information in developing plants.
- What is the major difference between plant and animal cells in terms of cell fate?Unlike animal cells, some plant cells can dedifferentiate to become different types of cells.
- What is the significance of the ability of plant cells to dedifferentiate?This ability allows humans to cultivate plants from clippings, as plant cells can become different types of cells.
- What is the hypocotyl in plant development?The hypocotyl is the embryonic stem of the developing plant.
- What is the function of the meristem in plants?The meristem contains plant stem cells that can give rise to various structures like roots, leaves, and new stalks.
- What is the role of the suspensor in plant embryos?The suspensor contributes to the supportive structures of the embryo, similar to the placenta in mammals.