Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Plant Development quiz Flashcards

Back
Plant Development quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15
  • What are the two cells formed after the asymmetric division of a plant zygote called?
    The two cells are called the apical cell and the basal cell.
  • What structure does the basal cell form in plant development?
    The basal cell forms the suspensor, which contributes to the supportive structures of the embryo.
  • What is the role of the shoot apical meristem (SAM) in plant development?
    The shoot apical meristem gives rise to organs like flowers and leaves.
  • What are cotyledons in the context of plant development?
    Cotyledons are embryonic leaves in the developing plant embryo.
  • What is the function of the root apical meristem (RAM)?
    The root apical meristem gives rise to the roots of the plant.
  • What are the three embryonic tissues formed along the radial axis in plant development?
    The three embryonic tissues are the epidermis, ground tissue, and vascular tissue.
  • What is the primary function of the epidermis in plants?
    The epidermis is the outermost layer of cells specialized to protect the organism.
  • What is the role of ground tissue in plants?
    Ground tissue differentiates into specialized cells like photosynthetic cells.
  • What are xylem and phloem, and from which tissue do they arise?
    Xylem and phloem are types of vascular tissues that arise from the vascular tissue.
  • What hormone provides positional information in developing plants?
    The hormone auxin provides positional information in developing plants.
  • What is the major difference between plant and animal cells in terms of cell fate?
    Unlike animal cells, some plant cells can dedifferentiate to become different types of cells.
  • What is the significance of the ability of plant cells to dedifferentiate?
    This ability allows humans to cultivate plants from clippings, as plant cells can become different types of cells.
  • What is the hypocotyl in plant development?
    The hypocotyl is the embryonic stem of the developing plant.
  • What is the function of the meristem in plants?
    The meristem contains plant stem cells that can give rise to various structures like roots, leaves, and new stalks.
  • What is the role of the suspensor in plant embryos?
    The suspensor contributes to the supportive structures of the embryo, similar to the placenta in mammals.