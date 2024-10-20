Introduction to Population Ecology exam Flashcards
Back
Introduction to Population Ecology exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (29)
- Population EcologyThe study of how populations change over time, focusing on metrics like population size and population density.
- What is population size?The total number of individual organisms in a population, commonly abbreviated as 'n'.
- Population DensityThe number of individuals per unit area or volume, providing a sense of how crowded a population is.
- What factors increase population size?Births and immigration.
- What factors decrease population size?Deaths and emigration.
- MetapopulationA group of spatially separated local populations linked by migration.
- What is a clumped dispersion pattern?Individuals are aggregated in patches or groups, often due to resource availability or social behaviors.
- Uniform DispersionIndividuals are evenly spaced from one another, often due to territorial behavior.
- Random DispersionIndividuals are spaced unpredictably, often seen in plants with wind-dispersed seeds.
- What is the significance of population boundaries?They define the area of interest for studying a population, which can be naturally or arbitrarily set.
- How does population density differ from population size?Population density considers the area occupied, providing a standardized measure for comparison, while population size is a simple count.
- What is the role of immigration in a metapopulation?It links local populations, allowing recolonization if a local population goes extinct.
- Why are metapopulations more stable than local populations?Because they can recolonize areas where local populations have gone extinct, reducing the risk of species extinction.
- What is the most common pattern of dispersion?Clumped dispersion.
- How can the scale of observation affect the perceived dispersion pattern?Zooming in on a clumped patch might reveal a uniform pattern, showing that dispersion depends on the observation scale.
- What is the impact of births on population size?Births increase population size.
- What is the impact of deaths on population size?Deaths decrease population size.
- What is the impact of emigration on population size?Emigration decreases population size.
- What is the impact of immigration on population size?Immigration increases population size.
- Why might organisms exhibit a clumped dispersion pattern?Due to resource availability or social behaviors like hunting in packs.
- Why might organisms exhibit a uniform dispersion pattern?Due to territorial behavior and the need for personal space.
- Why might organisms exhibit a random dispersion pattern?Often due to random dispersal mechanisms like wind-dispersed seeds.
- What is the importance of defining population boundaries?It allows ecologists to gather focused data on a specific population.
- How does population density provide a standardized measure?By considering the area occupied, it allows for comparisons across different regions.
- What happens if a local population in a metapopulation goes extinct?It can be recolonized by individuals from other local populations within the metapopulation.
- What is the relationship between population density and crowding?Higher population density indicates more crowding, while lower density indicates less crowding.
- How do births and immigration affect population size?Both increase population size.
- How do deaths and emigration affect population size?Both decrease population size.
- What is the role of migration in metapopulations?It links local populations, enhancing stability and reducing extinction risk.