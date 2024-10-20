Introduction to Population Ecology exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Population Ecology The study of how populations change over time, focusing on metrics like population size and population density.

What is population size? The total number of individual organisms in a population, commonly abbreviated as 'n'.

Population Density The number of individuals per unit area or volume, providing a sense of how crowded a population is.

What factors increase population size? Births and immigration.

What factors decrease population size? Deaths and emigration.

Metapopulation A group of spatially separated local populations linked by migration.

What is a clumped dispersion pattern? Individuals are aggregated in patches or groups, often due to resource availability or social behaviors.

Uniform Dispersion Individuals are evenly spaced from one another, often due to territorial behavior.

Random Dispersion Individuals are spaced unpredictably, often seen in plants with wind-dispersed seeds.

What is the significance of population boundaries? They define the area of interest for studying a population, which can be naturally or arbitrarily set.

How does population density differ from population size? Population density considers the area occupied, providing a standardized measure for comparison, while population size is a simple count.

What is the role of immigration in a metapopulation? It links local populations, allowing recolonization if a local population goes extinct.

Why are metapopulations more stable than local populations? Because they can recolonize areas where local populations have gone extinct, reducing the risk of species extinction.

What is the most common pattern of dispersion? Clumped dispersion.

How can the scale of observation affect the perceived dispersion pattern? Zooming in on a clumped patch might reveal a uniform pattern, showing that dispersion depends on the observation scale.

What is the impact of births on population size? Births increase population size.

What is the impact of deaths on population size? Deaths decrease population size.

What is the impact of emigration on population size? Emigration decreases population size.

What is the impact of immigration on population size? Immigration increases population size.

Why might organisms exhibit a clumped dispersion pattern? Due to resource availability or social behaviors like hunting in packs.

Why might organisms exhibit a uniform dispersion pattern? Due to territorial behavior and the need for personal space.

Why might organisms exhibit a random dispersion pattern? Often due to random dispersal mechanisms like wind-dispersed seeds.

What is the importance of defining population boundaries? It allows ecologists to gather focused data on a specific population.

How does population density provide a standardized measure? By considering the area occupied, it allows for comparisons across different regions.

What happens if a local population in a metapopulation goes extinct? It can be recolonized by individuals from other local populations within the metapopulation.

What is the relationship between population density and crowding? Higher population density indicates more crowding, while lower density indicates less crowding.

How do births and immigration affect population size? Both increase population size.

How do deaths and emigration affect population size? Both decrease population size.