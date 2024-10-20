Skip to main content
Population Ecology quiz Flashcards

Population Ecology quiz
  • What is the definition of a population in population ecology?
    A population is all the organisms of the same species that inhabit a certain area.
  • What does population density measure?
    Population density measures the number of individuals per area or volume.
  • What are biotic factors in population ecology?
    Biotic factors are living components like other organisms that can act as food or competitors.
  • What are abiotic factors in population ecology?
    Abiotic factors are non-living components like climate and physical barriers such as mountain ranges or bodies of water.
  • What is the difference between immigration and emigration?
    Immigration is the influx of new individuals from another population, while emigration is the movement of individuals away from a population.
  • What is a metapopulation?
    A metapopulation consists of populations that are separated by space but interact in some way.
  • What is the mark-recapture method used for?
    The mark-recapture method is used to estimate population size by capturing, marking, and recapturing organisms.
  • What is demography in the context of population ecology?
    Demography is the statistical study of populations and how they change over time.
  • What is a survivorship curve?
    A survivorship curve is a graphical representation of the number of individuals of a specific species that survive to each age.
  • What does the term 'fecundity' refer to?
    Fecundity refers to the reproductive rate of an organism in a population.
  • What is the carrying capacity (K) in population ecology?
    Carrying capacity is the maximum population size that an area can sustain due to limited resources.
  • What is the difference between exponential growth and logistic growth?
    Exponential growth is a J-shaped curve showing rapid population increase, while logistic growth is an S-shaped curve showing population growth that levels off at carrying capacity.
  • What is the ecological footprint?
    The ecological footprint is the amount of land needed to sustain an organism or a population's use of resources.
  • What is the replacement rate in demography?
    The replacement rate is the fertility rate required for women to give birth to enough children to sustain the population.
  • What are density-dependent factors?
    Density-dependent factors change growth rates based on population density, such as competition, disease, and predation.