Population Ecology quiz Flashcards

Population Ecology quiz
Population Ecology quiz
- What is the definition of a population in population ecology?A population is all the organisms of the same species that inhabit a certain area.
- What does population density measure?Population density measures the number of individuals per area or volume.
- What are biotic factors in population ecology?Biotic factors are living components like other organisms that can act as food or competitors.
- What are abiotic factors in population ecology?Abiotic factors are non-living components like climate and physical barriers such as mountain ranges or bodies of water.
- What is the difference between immigration and emigration?Immigration is the influx of new individuals from another population, while emigration is the movement of individuals away from a population.
- What is a metapopulation?A metapopulation consists of populations that are separated by space but interact in some way.
- What is the mark-recapture method used for?The mark-recapture method is used to estimate population size by capturing, marking, and recapturing organisms.
- What is demography in the context of population ecology?Demography is the statistical study of populations and how they change over time.
- What is a survivorship curve?A survivorship curve is a graphical representation of the number of individuals of a specific species that survive to each age.
- What does the term 'fecundity' refer to?Fecundity refers to the reproductive rate of an organism in a population.
- What is the carrying capacity (K) in population ecology?Carrying capacity is the maximum population size that an area can sustain due to limited resources.
- What is the difference between exponential growth and logistic growth?Exponential growth is a J-shaped curve showing rapid population increase, while logistic growth is an S-shaped curve showing population growth that levels off at carrying capacity.
- What is the ecological footprint?The ecological footprint is the amount of land needed to sustain an organism or a population's use of resources.
- What is the replacement rate in demography?The replacement rate is the fertility rate required for women to give birth to enough children to sustain the population.
- What are density-dependent factors?Density-dependent factors change growth rates based on population density, such as competition, disease, and predation.