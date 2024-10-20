Porifera and Cnideria definitions Flashcards
Back
Porifera and Cnideria definitions
How well do you know this?
1/15
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- PoriferaSessile, hermaphroditic filter feeders with a porous body, central cavity (spongocoel), and flagellated cells (choanocytes) for intracellular digestion; supported by a gelatinous matrix (mesohyl).
- SpongesAquatic, sessile animals with porous bodies that filter feed by drawing water through specialized cells called choanocytes; capable of both sexual and asexual reproduction.
- ChoanocytesFlagellated cells in sponges that capture and digest food particles via phagocytosis, aiding in filter feeding by creating water currents.
- PhagocytosisThe process by which a cell engulfs particles or microorganisms, enclosing them in a vesicle for intracellular digestion.
- MesohylA gelatinous matrix within sponges that separates cell layers, provides structural support, and aids in nutrient transport through amoebocytes.
- AmoebocytesCells in sponges that produce structural fibers, transport nutrients, and play a role in digestion and reproduction within the gelatinous matrix called the mesohyl.
- CnidariansRadially symmetrical animals with a gastrovascular cavity, two body forms (polyp and medusa), and specialized stinging cells (cnidocytes) for capturing prey. Examples include jellyfish and corals.
- Radial Body PlanA body symmetry where an organism can be divided into similar halves by multiple planes passing through the central axis, typical in cnidarians like jellyfish.
- Gastrovascular CavityA multifunctional cavity in simple animals for digestion and nutrient distribution, serving as both a stomach and circulatory system.
- PolypA cylindrical body form with a mouth and tentacles facing upward, often attached to a substrate, used for feeding and sometimes capable of limited movement.
- MedusaA free-swimming, umbrella-shaped life stage of cnidarians, with tentacles hanging down and a central mouth on the underside, typically seen in jellyfish.
- CnidocytesSpecialized cells in cnidarians containing nematocysts, which are organelles that discharge barbed threads to capture prey and provide defense.
- NematocystA specialized organelle in cnidocytes that ejects a barbed, venomous thread to capture and immobilize prey.
- Hydrostatic SkeletonA fluid-filled cavity surrounded by muscles, where fluid pressure provides structural support and enables movement, functioning similarly to a skeleton in soft-bodied organisms.
- AnthozoaMarine cnidarians like corals and sea anemones, often with calcium carbonate exoskeletons, forming reefs and lacking a medusa stage in their life cycle.