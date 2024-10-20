Porifera and Cnideria definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Porifera Sessile, hermaphroditic filter feeders with a porous body, central cavity (spongocoel), and flagellated cells (choanocytes) for intracellular digestion; supported by a gelatinous matrix (mesohyl).

Sponges Aquatic, sessile animals with porous bodies that filter feed by drawing water through specialized cells called choanocytes; capable of both sexual and asexual reproduction.

Choanocytes Flagellated cells in sponges that capture and digest food particles via phagocytosis, aiding in filter feeding by creating water currents.

Phagocytosis The process by which a cell engulfs particles or microorganisms, enclosing them in a vesicle for intracellular digestion.

Mesohyl A gelatinous matrix within sponges that separates cell layers, provides structural support, and aids in nutrient transport through amoebocytes.

Amoebocytes Cells in sponges that produce structural fibers, transport nutrients, and play a role in digestion and reproduction within the gelatinous matrix called the mesohyl.

Cnidarians Radially symmetrical animals with a gastrovascular cavity, two body forms (polyp and medusa), and specialized stinging cells (cnidocytes) for capturing prey. Examples include jellyfish and corals.

Radial Body Plan A body symmetry where an organism can be divided into similar halves by multiple planes passing through the central axis, typical in cnidarians like jellyfish.

Gastrovascular Cavity A multifunctional cavity in simple animals for digestion and nutrient distribution, serving as both a stomach and circulatory system.

Polyp A cylindrical body form with a mouth and tentacles facing upward, often attached to a substrate, used for feeding and sometimes capable of limited movement.

Medusa A free-swimming, umbrella-shaped life stage of cnidarians, with tentacles hanging down and a central mouth on the underside, typically seen in jellyfish.

Cnidocytes Specialized cells in cnidarians containing nematocysts, which are organelles that discharge barbed threads to capture prey and provide defense.

Nematocyst A specialized organelle in cnidocytes that ejects a barbed, venomous thread to capture and immobilize prey.

Hydrostatic Skeleton A fluid-filled cavity surrounded by muscles, where fluid pressure provides structural support and enables movement, functioning similarly to a skeleton in soft-bodied organisms.