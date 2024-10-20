Porifera and Cnideria exam Flashcards
Back
Porifera and Cnideria exam
How well do you know this?
1/28
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
- PoriferaA phylum of hermaphroditic filter feeders, commonly known as sponges, that reproduce both sexually and asexually.
- CnidariaA phylum that includes jellyfish, characterized by a radial body plan and a gastrovascular cavity for nutrient absorption.
- SpongocoelThe central cavity in sponges, lined with choanocytes for feeding through phagocytosis.
- What are choanocytes?Flagellated cells in sponges that capture food particles and bacteria for feeding through phagocytosis.
- CnidocytesSpecialized stinging cells in cnidarians that contain nematocysts for capturing prey.
- What is the function of nematocysts?To shoot out a penetrating barb that stings and immobilizes prey, allowing cnidarians to capture and eat it.
- PolypOne of the two body forms of cnidarians, characterized by a cylindrical body and tentacles, often attached to a surface.
- MedusaThe free-swimming, bell-shaped body form of cnidarians, with tentacles hanging down.
- What is the mesohyl?A gelatinous matrix within sponges that separates different regions of the sponge body and contains amoebocytes.
- AmoebocytesCells in sponges that create structural fibers and transport nutrients.
- Gastrovascular cavityA central cavity in cnidarians responsible for digestion and nutrient distribution.
- What is a hydrostatic skeleton?A structure in cnidarians where fluid pressure within the body cavity provides support and shape.
- HermaphroditicAn organism that has both male and female reproductive organs.
- What are Anthozoa?A class of cnidarians that includes corals and sea anemones, often with calcium carbonate exoskeletons.
- Filter feedersOrganisms that feed by straining suspended matter and food particles from water.
- What is the osculum?The opening in a sponge through which water exits after passing through the spongocoel.
- Radial symmetryA body plan in which any longitudinal cut through the organism's central axis results in identical halves.
- Intracellular digestionThe process by which food is digested within the cells, as seen in sponges.
- What is the primary function of the gastrovascular cavity in cnidarians?To digest food and distribute nutrients throughout the organism.
- Calcium carbonate exoskeletonA hard, external structure made of calcium carbonate, found in some cnidarians like corals.
- What is phagocytosis?The process by which cells engulf and digest particles, used by choanocytes in sponges.
- SessileDescribes an organism that is fixed in one place and does not move, although some polyps can detach to escape predators.
- What is the main difference between polyps and medusae?Polyps are usually attached to a surface with tentacles facing upward, while medusae are free-swimming with tentacles hanging down.
- CnidarianAn animal belonging to the phylum Cnidaria, which includes jellyfish, corals, and sea anemones.
- What is the role of flagella in choanocytes?To create water currents and capture food particles for feeding.
- ExoskeletonA rigid external covering that provides support and protection, found in some cnidarians like corals.
- What is the significance of the radial body plan in cnidarians?It allows the organism to interact with the environment from all directions, aiding in feeding and defense.
- PhylumA taxonomic rank in the biological classification system, grouping together organisms with similar characteristics.