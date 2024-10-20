Porifera and Cnideria exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Porifera A phylum of hermaphroditic filter feeders, commonly known as sponges, that reproduce both sexually and asexually.

Cnidaria A phylum that includes jellyfish, characterized by a radial body plan and a gastrovascular cavity for nutrient absorption.

Spongocoel The central cavity in sponges, lined with choanocytes for feeding through phagocytosis.

What are choanocytes? Flagellated cells in sponges that capture food particles and bacteria for feeding through phagocytosis.

Cnidocytes Specialized stinging cells in cnidarians that contain nematocysts for capturing prey.

What is the function of nematocysts? To shoot out a penetrating barb that stings and immobilizes prey, allowing cnidarians to capture and eat it.

Polyp One of the two body forms of cnidarians, characterized by a cylindrical body and tentacles, often attached to a surface.

Medusa The free-swimming, bell-shaped body form of cnidarians, with tentacles hanging down.

What is the mesohyl? A gelatinous matrix within sponges that separates different regions of the sponge body and contains amoebocytes.

Amoebocytes Cells in sponges that create structural fibers and transport nutrients.

Gastrovascular cavity A central cavity in cnidarians responsible for digestion and nutrient distribution.

What is a hydrostatic skeleton? A structure in cnidarians where fluid pressure within the body cavity provides support and shape.

Hermaphroditic An organism that has both male and female reproductive organs.

What are Anthozoa? A class of cnidarians that includes corals and sea anemones, often with calcium carbonate exoskeletons.

Filter feeders Organisms that feed by straining suspended matter and food particles from water.

What is the osculum? The opening in a sponge through which water exits after passing through the spongocoel.

Radial symmetry A body plan in which any longitudinal cut through the organism's central axis results in identical halves.

Intracellular digestion The process by which food is digested within the cells, as seen in sponges.

What is the primary function of the gastrovascular cavity in cnidarians? To digest food and distribute nutrients throughout the organism.

Calcium carbonate exoskeleton A hard, external structure made of calcium carbonate, found in some cnidarians like corals.

What is phagocytosis? The process by which cells engulf and digest particles, used by choanocytes in sponges.

Sessile Describes an organism that is fixed in one place and does not move, although some polyps can detach to escape predators.

What is the main difference between polyps and medusae? Polyps are usually attached to a surface with tentacles facing upward, while medusae are free-swimming with tentacles hanging down.

Cnidarian An animal belonging to the phylum Cnidaria, which includes jellyfish, corals, and sea anemones.

What is the role of flagella in choanocytes? To create water currents and capture food particles for feeding.

Exoskeleton A rigid external covering that provides support and protection, found in some cnidarians like corals.

What is the significance of the radial body plan in cnidarians? It allows the organism to interact with the environment from all directions, aiding in feeding and defense.