Post-Translational Modification definitions Flashcards

Post Translational Modification Chemical changes to proteins after synthesis, altering their function, location, or stability, and can include reversible modifications like phosphorylation, which can activate or deactivate proteins.

Protein A molecule composed of amino acids that undergoes post-translational modifications, such as phosphorylation, to regulate its function, location, activation, or degradation.

Phosphorylation Adding a phosphate group to a protein, which can reversibly activate or deactivate the protein, depending on the specific protein involved.

Phosphate Group A chemical group that, when added to a protein, can reversibly activate or deactivate the protein, functioning like a molecular switch.

Activation The process by which a protein's function is regulated through the reversible addition or removal of a phosphate group, altering its activity state.