Post-Translational Modification definitions Flashcards

Post-Translational Modification definitions
Post-Translational Modification definitions
- Post Translational ModificationChemical changes to proteins after synthesis, altering their function, location, or stability, and can include reversible modifications like phosphorylation, which can activate or deactivate proteins.
- ProteinA molecule composed of amino acids that undergoes post-translational modifications, such as phosphorylation, to regulate its function, location, activation, or degradation.
- PhosphorylationAdding a phosphate group to a protein, which can reversibly activate or deactivate the protein, depending on the specific protein involved.
- Phosphate GroupA chemical group that, when added to a protein, can reversibly activate or deactivate the protein, functioning like a molecular switch.
- ActivationThe process by which a protein's function is regulated through the reversible addition or removal of a phosphate group, altering its activity state.
- DeactivationThe process by which a protein's function is turned off through reversible post-translational modifications, such as the removal of a phosphate group.