Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons quiz Flashcards
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons quiz
- What is an operon in prokaryotic gene regulation?An operon is a set of related prokaryotic genes controlled by a single promoter.
- What role does the promoter play in an operon?The promoter is a DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
- What is the function of the operator in an operon?The operator is a DNA region where regulatory proteins bind to control RNA polymerase binding.
- How do repressor proteins affect transcription in an operon?Repressor proteins bind to the operator and block RNA polymerase, preventing transcription.
- What is the role of activator proteins in an operon?Activator proteins bind to the operator and promote RNA polymerase binding, stimulating transcription.
- What is an inducible operon?An inducible operon is normally turned off but can be turned on in the presence of an inducer.
- How does an inducer molecule affect an inducible operon?The inducer molecule inactivates the repressor protein, allowing transcription to proceed.
- What is a repressible operon?A repressible operon is normally turned on but can be turned off in the presence of a corepressor.
- How does a corepressor molecule affect a repressible operon?The corepressor molecule activates the repressor protein, which then binds to the operator to block transcription.
- What is the lac operon and its function?The lac operon is an inducible operon that encodes enzymes for lactose metabolism.
- Under what conditions is the lac operon turned on?The lac operon is turned on in the presence of lactose and absence of glucose.
- What are the three genes encoded by the lac operon?The three genes are lacZ, lacY, and lacA, which are involved in lactose metabolism.
- What is the role of the lacI gene in the lac operon?The lacI gene encodes the repressor protein that binds to the operator to repress transcription.
- How does the presence of lactose affect the lac operon?Lactose binds to the repressor protein, inactivating it and allowing transcription to proceed.
- What is the significance of the operator in the lac operon?The operator is the binding site for the repressor protein, which controls the transcription of the lac operon genes.