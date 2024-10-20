Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is an operon in prokaryotic gene regulation? An operon is a set of related prokaryotic genes controlled by a single promoter.

What role does the promoter play in an operon? The promoter is a DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.

What is the function of the operator in an operon? The operator is a DNA region where regulatory proteins bind to control RNA polymerase binding.

How do repressor proteins affect transcription in an operon? Repressor proteins bind to the operator and block RNA polymerase, preventing transcription.

What is the role of activator proteins in an operon? Activator proteins bind to the operator and promote RNA polymerase binding, stimulating transcription.

What is an inducible operon? An inducible operon is normally turned off but can be turned on in the presence of an inducer.

How does an inducer molecule affect an inducible operon? The inducer molecule inactivates the repressor protein, allowing transcription to proceed.

What is a repressible operon? A repressible operon is normally turned on but can be turned off in the presence of a corepressor.

How does a corepressor molecule affect a repressible operon? The corepressor molecule activates the repressor protein, which then binds to the operator to block transcription.

What is the lac operon and its function? The lac operon is an inducible operon that encodes enzymes for lactose metabolism.

Under what conditions is the lac operon turned on? The lac operon is turned on in the presence of lactose and absence of glucose.

What are the three genes encoded by the lac operon? The three genes are lacZ, lacY, and lacA, which are involved in lactose metabolism.

What is the role of the lacI gene in the lac operon? The lacI gene encodes the repressor protein that binds to the operator to repress transcription.

How does the presence of lactose affect the lac operon? Lactose binds to the repressor protein, inactivating it and allowing transcription to proceed.